Yardbarker

Report: Ben Simmons appears to have zero trade value

The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so. Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) ruled out on Wednesday, Caris LeVert to start

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will sit out on Wednesday night after Cleveland's star shooting guard was ruled out with a groin injury. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role at the guard positions versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
Tri-City Herald

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics for only the second time this season. In their first meeting, the current conference leaders came out on top, 126-117, after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 70 points. Yet, since this meeting, the Sixers have only improved, climbing...
ClutchPoints

Boston offers monster injury update vs. Sixers

Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Embiid will suit up on Wednesday night after Philadelphia's superstar was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Embiid to score 52.6 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com

Lakers reportedly trade for Malik Beasley on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired guard Malik Beasley on Wednesday. Beasley will suit up for his fourth career team after he was dealt to the Lakers in multi-player trade on Wednesday. Expect the 26-year old to share minutes at shooting guard with Patrick Beverley. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com

Jae Crowder landing with Nets in three-team swap

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring forward Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal that includes the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are receiving five second-round picks and the Pacers are acquiring small forward Jordan Nwora with two second-rounders. Crowder was acquired by the Nets from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant deal that took place late Wednesday night. The 32-year-old forward didn't appear in a game for Phoenix this season due to a mutual agreement, but Crowder is expected to have a role in the Bucks' rotation. He helped the Suns to a league- and franchise-best 64 wins last season, after making back-to-back finals with the Miami Heat in 2020 and Suns in 2021.
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Delon Wright for injured Monte Morris (back) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Wright will make his second appearance in Washington's starting lineup after Monte Morris was held out with a back ailment. In 29.7 expected minutes, our models project Wright to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Wright's projection...
numberfire.com

New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic

New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
