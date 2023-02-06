The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring forward Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal that includes the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are receiving five second-round picks and the Pacers are acquiring small forward Jordan Nwora with two second-rounders. Crowder was acquired by the Nets from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant deal that took place late Wednesday night. The 32-year-old forward didn't appear in a game for Phoenix this season due to a mutual agreement, but Crowder is expected to have a role in the Bucks' rotation. He helped the Suns to a league- and franchise-best 64 wins last season, after making back-to-back finals with the Miami Heat in 2020 and Suns in 2021.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO