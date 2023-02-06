Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Ben Simmons appears to have zero trade value
The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so. Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Ben Simmons Is Reportedly Drawing Zero Interest From Around The NBA
Ben Simmons apparently has no interest from teams across the league as a potential trade target.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
NBA Twitter roasting Ben Simmons after Kevin Durant trade
The Nets reportedly traded Kevin Durant overnight, and NBA Twitter was wide awake and prepared to roast Ben Simmons for now being part of a rebuild.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) ruled out on Wednesday, Caris LeVert to start
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will sit out on Wednesday night after Cleveland's star shooting guard was ruled out with a groin injury. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role at the guard positions versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics for only the second time this season. In their first meeting, the current conference leaders came out on top, 126-117, after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 70 points. Yet, since this meeting, the Sixers have only improved, climbing...
Boston offers monster injury update vs. Sixers
Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Wednesday for injured Al Horford (knee) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will make his 19th start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with right knee swelling. In 33.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Embiid will suit up on Wednesday night after Philadelphia's superstar was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Embiid to score 52.6 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers reportedly trade for Malik Beasley on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired guard Malik Beasley on Wednesday. Beasley will suit up for his fourth career team after he was dealt to the Lakers in multi-player trade on Wednesday. Expect the 26-year old to share minutes at shooting guard with Patrick Beverley. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Jae Crowder landing with Nets in three-team swap
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring forward Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal that includes the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are receiving five second-round picks and the Pacers are acquiring small forward Jordan Nwora with two second-rounders. Crowder was acquired by the Nets from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant deal that took place late Wednesday night. The 32-year-old forward didn't appear in a game for Phoenix this season due to a mutual agreement, but Crowder is expected to have a role in the Bucks' rotation. He helped the Suns to a league- and franchise-best 64 wins last season, after making back-to-back finals with the Miami Heat in 2020 and Suns in 2021.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Delon Wright for injured Monte Morris (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Wright will make his second appearance in Washington's starting lineup after Monte Morris was held out with a back ailment. In 29.7 expected minutes, our models project Wright to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Wright's projection...
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
