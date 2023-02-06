Read full article on original website
Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois
A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
nprillinois.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S....
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois
A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, cofounder of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, said Navigator...
wmay.com
GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place
The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
Effingham Radio
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
Effingham Radio
Business Solutions And Support For Child Care Businesses Webinar
Join the Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23 @ 2 p.m. for a webinar highlighting business solutions and support for regional child care businesses. Child care businesses, whether licensed in home family providers or centers, are foundational to a community’s present and future economic success....
Effingham Radio
Vera Huey, 92
Vera Huey, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home in Effingham. In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated. A private family service will be held with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
N. Lincoln Ave. lane shift in Urbana beginning Monday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on N. Lincoln Ave. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. Traffic on N. Lincoln Ave. between Saline Ct. and Centennial Farm Rd. will be shifted to one lane in each direction until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. […]
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
starvedrock.media
Area Lawmakers React To SMH's Financial Outlook
As lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, they weren't able to produce a windfall of new cash for St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock met with leaders of St. Margaret's Health following their request for an infusion of state funds. Yednock tells 103.9 WLPO that he doesn't have anything to add at the moment. Rezin meanwhile says she's still absorbing the information including financial details that SMH administrators shared. The Republican from Morris says “I will continue to work with both local and statewide stakeholders to determine what avenues remain open as we seek to ensure that Illinois Valley residents will have access to the best possible patient care”.
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
nprillinois.org
The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship
For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn. The Bunn's have...
Effingham Radio
Two Homes Damaged in Neoga Structure Fire
The following has been released by the Neoga Fire Protection District on their Facebook Page:. This morning at 0422 Neoga Fire, Neoga EMS & Sigel Fire were paged to a reported structure fire. While in route, Neoga was notified the fire was then spread to a second home and a detached garage. It was decided to request Wabash Fire for additional manpower.
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
Effingham Radio
UPDATE: School Secured, Students Returning To Jr. High Shortly
The Secretary of State Hazardous Device Unit has cleared the junior high of any potential threat. As always, we will have a continued presence in our schools to ensure the safety of our children. From Flora CUSD #35 Facebook Page:. The junior high students are currently eating lunch at the...
Effingham Radio
Clay and Effingham County Health Departments Receive Birth to Five Planning Grant
Through participation on various local Early Childhood Collaborations and identification of local Early Childhood needs, the Clay and Effingham County Health Department. s wrote and received a Birth to Five Planning grant to establish a Coordinated Intake/Referral System to support families with young children and ensure they are connected to the programs and services for which they are eligible.
