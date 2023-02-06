ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400

By MEHMET GUZEL, GHAITH ALSAYED, SUZAN FRASER Associated Press
yaktrinews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
WJBF

Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
The Jewish Press

Report: 68 PA Arabs Killed in Turkey, Syria Earthquakes

The number of victims from the Palestinian Authority in the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this week has risen to 68, al-Quds reported Wednesday. Twenty bodies were recovered in Turkey, and 48 in Syria. Syria has nine official refugee camps and three unofficial refugee ones, with 499,189 UNRWA-registered refugees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy