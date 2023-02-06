Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout. (Community Impact staff) Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout and several streets off Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO