Conroe considers speed limit changes on FM 830, Longmire Road
Conroe discussed changes to speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road on Feb. 8. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe city officials considered changing the speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road during a Feb. 8 workshop meeting. During the meeting, City Engineer Chris Bogert presented two agenda items regarding...
Project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978 begins
A new four-lane road connecting Hwy. 249 and FM 2978 will likely be constructed in three sections (Courtesy Canva) Montgomery County has begun design work and construction on a project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978, Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley said in a Jan. 9 interview. The project,...
Texas communities receive $73M to improve local roads, curb traffic fatalities
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2021. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program aims to prevent traffic fatalities by improving roadway safety. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation) The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $72.7 million to 28 cities, counties, tribes and planning organizations...
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
Only one home on the market: A look at Sugar Land's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 2610 Oakland Drive. (Courtesy HAR) Austin Meadows is a single-family residential community off Hwy. 59 in Sugar Land. The community is located near several parks, including Brazos River Park, Sugar Land Park and Crescent Lakes Park. It is also near Sweetwater Country Club. Median home value:...
City of Houston moves forward with North Canal project
A rendering shows the proposed North Canal channel near the confluence of Buffalo Bayou and White Oak Bayou. Amenities shown are not part of the flood-control project and would be completed separately. (Courtesy Engage Houston) On Feb. 8, Houston City Council approved an ordinance to grant additional funding for the...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
Construction starting soon on Washington Avenue roundabout, road resurfacing planned on several Upper Kirby streets
Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout. (Community Impact staff) Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout and several streets off Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area.
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Near 1776 Park: See more about this month's featured neighborhood
A house located at 514 S. Shadowbend Ave. (Courtesy HAR) Imperial Estates is a Friendswood neighborhood in Galveston County. It is located near several parks, including the 1776 park and the Frankie Carter Randolph Park. Median home value: $434,250. Homes on the market*: 1. Homes under contract*: 0. Median annual...
Montgomery County to complete buyout of 110 homes flooded in 2016 rain events
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been…
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion
Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
1 killed when 18-wheeler ran red light, slamming into truck in Fulshear area, officials say
A witness told authorities the driver of an 18-wheeler ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The impact caused some areas to lose electricity, which will take hours to restore, officials say.
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
Salad and Go, Della Casa Pasta: Tomball approves economic agreements for 6 commercial projects
During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses, including Della Casa Pasta and...
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say
SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth
Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
