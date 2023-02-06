ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Construction starting soon on Washington Avenue roundabout, road resurfacing planned on several Upper Kirby streets

Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout. (Community Impact staff) Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout and several streets off Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County to complete buyout of 110 homes flooded in 2016 rain events

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been…
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion

Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
SEABROOK, TX
Salad and Go, Della Casa Pasta: Tomball approves economic agreements for 6 commercial projects

During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses, including Della Casa Pasta and...
TOMBALL, TX
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say

SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
SUGAR LAND, TX
'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
