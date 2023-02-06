Read full article on original website
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
CNBC
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
The tech firms that are laying off workers will regret it because the cuts can leave lasting damage
Almost every big tech company, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, has laid off staff. Experts say layoffs do reputational damage and hit morale.
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home
A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
CNBC
U.S. explores working with India to increase economic competition against China, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
MSNBC
The recent tech layoffs have disproportionately affected women. Here's why.
In August of 2022, Lola Adewuya moved from Vancouver, Washington to the Bay Area to be closer to Google’s headquarters. She had worked in marketing for the tech company for two-and-a-half years and was excited to finally work in-person with many of her colleagues. But five months later, on...
2 Healthcare Companies That Could Be Acquired Within 5 Years
These stocks are also cheap buys that are down more than 60% from their highs.
Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings
Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really...
voguebusiness.com
China’s luxury market shrinks for the first time in five years
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. After a five-year exponential growth streak, China’s personal luxury market contracted 10 per cent year-on-year in 2022, according to the Bain China Luxury Report 2023. Despite challenges, Bain says China is still a “behemoth for luxury growth” compared to other emerging markets and that it expects “positive conditions” to return before the end of the first quarter of 2023.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
beckerspayer.com
Elevance Health CEO 1st woman elected chair of the Business Council
Elevance Health CEO Gail Boudreaux has been elected to chair the Business Council, becoming the first woman to lead the association of top CEOs in its 90-year history. Ms. Boudreaux will succeed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the role. The invitation-only group is a networking and advisory organization for 200 top CEOs, according to a Feb. 8 news release.
NBC New York
ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok
ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
Autoblog
VinFast cuts jobs in North America, including its U.S. CFO
Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its U.S. chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing — and before it has even begun delivering cars to U.S. buyers. Rodney Haynes, finance chief of...
US News and World Report
Rethink Needed to Regulate Big Tech in Finance, Says BIS Official
LONDON (Reuters) - A rethink is needed on how to directly regulate activities of Big Tech companies in financial services, given their size and influence, a top official at an international forum for central banks said in Wednesday. Data-rich Big Tech companies such as Alibaba and Amazon have been involved...
