CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
The Hill

In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home

A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
OHIO STATE
voguebusiness.com

China’s luxury market shrinks for the first time in five years

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. After a five-year exponential growth streak, China’s personal luxury market contracted 10 per cent year-on-year in 2022, according to the Bain China Luxury Report 2023. Despite challenges, Bain says China is still a “behemoth for luxury growth” compared to other emerging markets and that it expects “positive conditions” to return before the end of the first quarter of 2023.
beckerspayer.com

Elevance Health CEO 1st woman elected chair of the Business Council

Elevance Health CEO Gail Boudreaux has been elected to chair the Business Council, becoming the first woman to lead the association of top CEOs in its 90-year history. Ms. Boudreaux will succeed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the role. The invitation-only group is a networking and advisory organization for 200 top CEOs, according to a Feb. 8 news release.
NBC New York

ByteDance Is Testing Food Delivery Service Via Its Chinese Version of TikTok

ByteDance's Douyin is testing a type of food delivery service in China "in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell 'group-buying' packages." Restaurant owners often livestream on Douyin to market their business. While doing this, they can offer discounts. A user can then purchase that offer and choose a time for the food to arrive.
Autoblog

VinFast cuts jobs in North America, including its U.S. CFO

Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its U.S. chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing — and before it has even begun delivering cars to U.S. buyers. Rodney Haynes, finance chief of...
US News and World Report

Rethink Needed to Regulate Big Tech in Finance, Says BIS Official

LONDON (Reuters) - A rethink is needed on how to directly regulate activities of Big Tech companies in financial services, given their size and influence, a top official at an international forum for central banks said in Wednesday. Data-rich Big Tech companies such as Alibaba and Amazon have been involved...
