Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
wevv.com
Madisonville woman arrested on meth trafficking charges after search of home
A Madisonville, Kentucky woman is behind bars on multiple meth trafficking charges after police say an controlled purchase of the drug led to her arrest. The Madisonville Police Department says detectives had previously made a controlled purchase of meth from 36-year-old Amber Stempian at a home on Bell Drive. MPD...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
KFVS12
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday. following the execution of two different search warrants pursuant to. illegal drug investigations in Paducah and McCracken, KY. On 02/06/2023 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. conducted an investigation into Cameron McElmurry trafficking. counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Detectives...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking arrest for Wingo woman
A Monday traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield resulted in a meth trafficking arrest. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle because of traffic violations. A purse was located in the vehicle, and allegedly it contained 22 grams of methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, scales, baggies, and cash. According to the report, 29-year-old Stephanie Wray of Wingo admitted the items were hers.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County rape and burglary suspect arrested in Hickman County
A Calloway County rape and burglary suspect was arrested Tuesday in Hickman County. Deputies from Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Counties arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley late Tuesday night for an incident that occurred last month. Graves County deputies received information of a possible location Riley was hiding out in rural eastern...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
WBKO
Man sentenced in handgun, drug possession case in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon after a crime that occurred in Logan County. According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, of Springfield, Tennessee, a convicted felon, possessed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
whopam.com
Christian Co. man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on firearm charges
A Christian County man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Wednesday on firearm charges. According to a news release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett, 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans, after having previously been convicted of multiple felony, was found to be in possession of a pistol in September of 2020. The prior felony convictions include fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $500, receiving stolen property – firearm, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge
A Mayfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on a weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the ATF and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, announced that 29-year-old Jed Wilson was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The case...
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A juvenile has been charged after a high-speed pursuit in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped to get out with a suspicious vehicle at Gordon Park and the 15-year-old driver drove off reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end at...
