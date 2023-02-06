A Christian County man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Wednesday on firearm charges. According to a news release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett, 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans, after having previously been convicted of multiple felony, was found to be in possession of a pistol in September of 2020. The prior felony convictions include fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $500, receiving stolen property – firearm, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

