Read full article on original website
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Life lessons from 84-year study of happiness
What most ensures a person a happy life, says the director of an 84-year Harvard study, is "the extent to which they paid attention to, and took care of, the connections they had with a family, friends, community."
Opinion: How To Begin Finding Purpose and Meaning In Life
Finding purpose and meaning in life can be a daunting task, especially in a fast-paced world that often prioritizes external success and material wealth. However, having a clear sense of purpose and meaning can bring greater satisfaction and fulfillment to one’s life. Here are some tips to help you find your purpose and meaning:
What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?
I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Is self-care really all it's cracked up to be? Discover ways you can start self-care at home and it's benefits.
Self-care refers to tasks that care for your mental, physical, emotional, social and spiritual health. Tasks can be from any one of these areas, and many can overlap into a few.
Opinion: The Benefits of Journaling for Self-Discovery and Growth
Journaling has been a common practice for centuries and is a tool many people use to help them reflect on their thoughts and emotions, track their progress and growth, and make sense of their experiences. In recent years, journaling has become increasingly popular as a means of self-discovery and personal development, and here are the reasons why.
How Does Understanding Yourself Impact Your Spiritual Growth?
Most people tend to believe spirituality is something separated from their “normal” lives. They believe that there is a place where they can be spiritual; at home or in retreats, and that there are places where spirituality doesn’t dare to penetrate.
Solutions To Save Relationships
Relationships are difficult, and over fifty percent fail. If we were to put effort into healing, or mending, the mistakes made, or lack of effort, in those relationships, we may save ourselves more future heartache. Often, the unhealed trauma from one relationship is carried into the next, and the same mistakes are repeated. Sometimes, it is even unhealed wounds from as far back as childhood that is carried into adulthood that subconsciously cause self-sabotaging patterns of self-defeat. However, it does not have to be all doom and gloom, and I am here to provide you with six common reasons relationships fail and solutions to save them.
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
Opinion: The Benefits of Living in the Present Moment and Practicing Gratitude
Living in the present moment and practicing gratitude can profoundly affect our mental and emotional well-being. These simple habits can help us reduce stress and anxiety, increase happiness, and build stronger relationships.
womansday.com
A Simple Guide to Shadow Work and Its Benefits
When it comes to exploring ways to understand and improve your mental health, whether you're dealing with anxiety, managing your depression, or struggling with ADHD, there are a lot of different techniques out there, from meditation to stress-reducing mindfulness activities to self-care practices. It can be overwhelming to figure out where to start or what to try. Shadow work, a unique approach which involves digging deep into your past in order to gain clarity, confidence, and self-forgiveness in the present, is one of many options to consider.
AOL Corp
Bedros Keuilian “The Ultimate Personal Trainer” Reveals the Origin and Secrets of His Industry Success
Bedros Keuilian stands out among trainers not only for his expertise and the effectiveness of his programs but also for being relevant and relatable to his clients. He is known as the “ultimate personal trainer” by the fitness industry as his franchisees and coaching clients are helping tens of millions of people achieve their fitness goals every day.
Using Gratitude to Keep a Positive Mindset
One of the keys to keeping a positive mindset is to practice gratitude. What does that mean? Gratitude means that you appreciate something and recognize its value in your life. How does having gratitude lead to a positive mindset?
Discover the Magic of a Positive Mindset: A Guide to Living Your Best Life
The role of our thoughts in shaping our lives is often underestimated. Our thoughts have a powerful impact on how we perceive the world around us and in turn, shape our experiences and emotions. When we have negative thoughts, they can hold us back, bring us down, and negatively impact our wellbeing. On the other hand, positive thinking has the power to transform our lives. By shifting our focus towards the good, we can cultivate a more positive and optimistic outlook that leads to greater happiness and fulfillment.
Opinion: The Journey to Healing and Reclaiming Self-Worth After Narcissistic Abuse
Narcissistic abuse can leave a person feeling broken, confused, and without a sense of self-worth. The emotional manipulation and gaslighting tactics used by narcissistic individuals can cause significant damage to a person's mental health and leave them feeling lost and alone. However, it is possible to heal and reclaim your self-worth after experiencing narcissistic abuse.
Bryn Mawr Professor Coauthors Book Addressing Timeless Question: Does Money Buy Happiness?
The relationship between finances and satisfaction has been contentious for centuries. A new book, The Good Life, sheds light on the timeless conundrum, as Chris Taylor reported for Reuters.
Choose Happiness - It's an Option
One of my good friends on campus was having lunch with me today and said something interesting. While I was shoveling a forkful of salad into my mouth, she started laughing for no reason. Confused, I asked her what was so funny. She told me that she was just really happy. I didn't understand, so I asked again. She explained, saying that she had woken up with a big smile on her face, and since then, all day she'd been in a good mood.
Not Your Average Yoga Instructor, Nathania Stambouli Is Soaring To New Heights With Yogi Flight School
From marketing director to yoga instructor, Nathania Stambouli, founder of Yogi Flight School, is a leading example of what it means to follow your dreams. Her unorthodox approach to yoga derails limiting notions of what is required to perform certain poses and is guiding individuals on how to face their fears on the mat and apply it to the rest of their life.Have you ever felt trapped in your job, or left with emptiness after another tedious work week? If so, you’re not alone. Job unhappiness is at an all-time high with 60% of people feeling emotionally detached and only...
Comments / 0