I would like to say I was a caregiver for13 years people that think you make a lot of money you don’t we only hope we make their last years quality I loved my clients and my job till I got hurt on the job the majority of care givers do this work from their hearts I worked at5 nursing homes each one had bad caregivers and to think they didn’t do background checks on workers I was appauld at the care the residents were treated and to think your loved one could be a victim stand up and watch who is caring for your loved ones a lot of drug addicts and bad people caring for them
Ya, and just how exciting would that job be that would even attract good people. Taking care of the needs of the elderly isn’t for everyone. It takes special people to do that work.
tell me about it,I'm going broke with no time for anything helping my folks out,don't get me wrong I wouldn't choose anything different, family first....I'm just tired
