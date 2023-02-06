Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady Exactly How He Feels About Him
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick didn't quite ride off into the sunset together but the end of their time in New England together has done nothing to diminish how Belichick feels about his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Appearing on Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast along with Brady's mother, Rob ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick reunite on quarterback's podcast
BOSTON – Tom Brady hosted his first podcast since announcing his retirement, and this one featured a noteworthy guest – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.Brady's co-host Jim Gray asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback what Belichick did to bring the best out of him during their decades together in New England."It's more what did he not do to bring out the best in me?" Brady said, appearing to get choked up. "I couldn't imagine a better teacher."Throughout the interview, the pair heaped praise on one another."The greatest player, the greatest career. A great, great person. It was such an...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
NBC Sports
Belichick reveals what he thinks is Tom Brady's 'greatest skill'
What made former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady such a great player?. It would take a while to list each one of his special skills. Some that immediately come to mind are his ultra-high compete level, his extreme dedication and preparation, his arm strength, his ability to move around in the pocket, his football IQ and his ability to perform in the clutch under lots of pressure.
Look: Bill Belichick Recalls Terrifying Moment With Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick shared lots of special moments together on the football field. But, as Belichick disclosed during his guest appearance on Brady's retirement sendoff edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, the duo also shared a potentially harrowing experience during a Pro-Am golf ...
Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills
Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
Albert Breer is skeptical Tom Brady will ever be a broadcaster
In an appearance with Colin Cowherd earlier this week, the recently-retired Tom Brady announced he will take off the 2023 NFL season before beginning his broadcast career with FOX in 2024.
Patrick Mahomes won't be limited during the Super Bowl
Despite still not being at 100 percent due to his sprained ankle suffered in the Divisional Round, don't think for a second that Patrick Mahomes won't be ready to put on a show in the Super Bowl. We all saw how great he was in the AFC Championship Game. Now,...
Comments / 0