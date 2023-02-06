BOSTON – Tom Brady hosted his first podcast since announcing his retirement, and this one featured a noteworthy guest – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.Brady's co-host Jim Gray asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback what Belichick did to bring the best out of him during their decades together in New England."It's more what did he not do to bring out the best in me?" Brady said, appearing to get choked up. "I couldn't imagine a better teacher."Throughout the interview, the pair heaped praise on one another."The greatest player, the greatest career. A great, great person. It was such an...

