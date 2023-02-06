ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Business Report

State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices

Pennsylvania Reps. Joshua Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) and Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) pushed House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to bring the House of Representatives back into session to legislators can work to lower energy prices. In a press conference on Monday, Kail, the Republican Policy Committee Chair, and Nelson, the Deputy Policy Committee Chair, urged Rozzi to open […] The post State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Newswatch 16

PA school funding ruled unconstitutional

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has declared that Pennsylvania's school funding formula is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs included educators and parents across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Panther Valley, Wilkes-Barre Area, and Shenandoah Valley School districts. The lawsuit alleged all state funding should be given out using the fair funding...
abc27.com

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous?. Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to expand solar energy options

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs. Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies – allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas. Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg, plans on introducing legislation that creates a pathway for...
The Center Square

Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B

(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s an industry that saw its heyday in the 19th and 20th centuries: horse racing. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
wdiy.org

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID

