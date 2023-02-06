ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Proposed Indiana law requires 25 feet between police, bystanders

How close is too close for the public to approach a police officer when the officer is making an arrest, has someone pulled over or is otherwise engaged in his or her official duties?. Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, believes a separation of at least 25 feet between an officer and...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana poised to ban gender-affirming surgery for state prison inmates

The state of Indiana appears to be buying a federal lawsuit with the first anti-transgender policy proposal to advance this year out of a House committee. House Bill 1569 would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide "sexual reassignment surgery" to state prison inmates, even if the surgery is deemed medically necessary.
INDIANA STATE
Texas Is the 10th Most Popular Affordable State for Young Adults

Moving away from home for the first time is often a daunting and difficult part of the transition to adulthood. Due in part to high home prices and relatively low earnings, young adults often rent instead of buying a home. Choosing an affordable place to live with plenty of other young people who can share housing costs can help ease the financial burden of living away from one’s parents. However, both cost of living and the young adult demographic can vary greatly by location.
TEXAS STATE
Sports wagering bills see renewed support

JEFFERSON CITY — Another push for sports wagering began Wednesday night in the Senate Committee on Emerging Issues. Sports betting is currently not legal in Missouri but is legal in neighboring states Kansas and Illinois. Bills supporting sports wagering have passed in the House in recent years but have...
MISSOURI STATE
Following MD Blueprint akin to 'Building a plane headed down the runway'

ANNAPOLIS — Following Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, the Kirwan education law, is proving challenging not just for those figuring out how to budget for the plan, but also for educators trying to implement it. Under the lead of Executive Director Dr. Kelly Griffith, the Eastern Shore of Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Russell Medical joins call for solution to Alabama hospital financial crisis

A new report revealed last week that over a dozen Alabama hospitals risk closing in 2023. The Alabama Hospital Association discussed the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on state hospitals during a Feb.2 press conference. A panel of state healthcare professionals delved into a report from Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm.
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII museum

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 3673rd Support Maintenance Company, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in New Orleans, held a departure ceremony in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 3. “I would like to thank...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SC Launch Inc. Invests in Heron Farms

Columbia – South Carolina Research Authority’s investment affiliate, SC Launch Inc., has invested in Heron Farms Inc. The $250,000 investment will help the Charleston-based startup grow its vertical farming operations that require no naturally occurring freshwater. In 2022, Heron Farms became an SCRA Member Company and received a...
Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school

Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Georgia River network announces summer camp, seven-day paddle

ATHENS — When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network has teed up an event especially for you and your family.
GEORGIA STATE

