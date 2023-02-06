Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sanders education package includes teacher raises, 'education freedom accounts'
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposed raising minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 a year and universal school choice for all families by the 2025-2026 school year. The current starting salary for teachers is $36,000 a year. The increase would improve Arkansas' salary ranking from 48th in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas Is the 10th Most Popular Affordable State for Young Adults
Moving away from home for the first time is often a daunting and difficult part of the transition to adulthood. Due in part to high home prices and relatively low earnings, young adults often rent instead of buying a home. Choosing an affordable place to live with plenty of other young people who can share housing costs can help ease the financial burden of living away from one’s parents. However, both cost of living and the young adult demographic can vary greatly by location.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sports wagering bills see renewed support
JEFFERSON CITY — Another push for sports wagering began Wednesday night in the Senate Committee on Emerging Issues. Sports betting is currently not legal in Missouri but is legal in neighboring states Kansas and Illinois. Bills supporting sports wagering have passed in the House in recent years but have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tenure turbulence in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fight over tenure policies in Louisiana may soon break out during this spring's legislative session. A resolution was passed last year by state Sen. Stewart Cathey (R-Monroe) to create a task force to study tenure issues and provide recommendations by March 1. Tenure is a status...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school
Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Following MD Blueprint akin to 'Building a plane headed down the runway'
ANNAPOLIS — Following Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, the Kirwan education law, is proving challenging not just for those figuring out how to budget for the plan, but also for educators trying to implement it. Under the lead of Executive Director Dr. Kelly Griffith, the Eastern Shore of Maryland...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio wants to study passenger rail between major cities
(The Center Square) – Ohio wants to begin studying expanding passenger rail service in the state connecting the state’s largest cities. The Ohio Rail Development Commission announced Wednesday that Gov. Mike DeWine directed it to apply for the first phase of funding to study the possible expansion. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would help the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors, the commission said in a news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rep. Patrick Penn, R-Wichita, said the Kansas Legislature should put politics aside and pass a bill requiring the Kansas State Board of Education to approve curriculum on gun safety incorporating the National Rifle Association's trademarked Eddie Eagle program to broaden gun safety efforts in K-12 public schools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri officials block possible income tax scam
JEFFERSON CITY — State officials say they’ve uncovered a $118 million tax scam that could have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s tax collections, a fraudulent scheme was discovered when a flood of fake tax payments flooded the state’s tax payment system in late January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana poised to ban gender-affirming surgery for state prison inmates
The state of Indiana appears to be buying a federal lawsuit with the first anti-transgender policy proposal to advance this year out of a House committee. House Bill 1569 would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide "sexual reassignment surgery" to state prison inmates, even if the surgery is deemed medically necessary.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Advocates say $150M affordable housing fund would aid recovery effort in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – As Kentucky recovers from a series of emergencies, advocates for affordable housing wamnt the state to invest $150 million in a fund to help those struggling to rebuild after tornadoes, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the Affordable Housing Emergency Action Recovery Trust Fund, or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee board to approve $16M in incentives, including $9M for SK Food Group
(The Center Square) – More than $16 million in incentives are set to be approved for businesses, with the largest being $9 million for SK Food Group, when the Tennessee State Funding Board meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The FastTrack grants are for economic development or job training...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed Indiana law requires 25 feet between police, bystanders
How close is too close for the public to approach a police officer when the officer is making an arrest, has someone pulled over or is otherwise engaged in his or her official duties?. Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, believes a separation of at least 25 feet between an officer and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII museum
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 3673rd Support Maintenance Company, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in New Orleans, held a departure ceremony in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 3. “I would like to thank...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia River network announces summer camp, seven-day paddle
ATHENS — When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network has teed up an event especially for you and your family.
Comments / 0