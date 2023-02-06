SHREVEPORT, La. - Robinson Film Center will host a screening of the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary ‘Time’, featuring a live Q&A and book signing with the subjects of the film, Fox and Rob Richardson on February 12 at 1 p.m., as part of its Black History Month programming. The Shreveport screening will be part of a three city Louisiana tour for the couple, who are also releasing a book this month through the Baker Publishing Group.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO