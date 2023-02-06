Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arrests made for domestic violence, gun discharge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who Shreveport police say strangled a female juvenile until she lost consciousness last month has been arrested. Additionally, SPD also has arrested a man who reportedly fired a gun out of a moving vehicle. Arrested in the domestic incident on Friday was Curtis Clark, 45....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Woman leaves trail of blood; SPD arrests man with knife
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police followed a trail of blood Saturday to find a woman with multiple injuries to her face and cuts to her hands. Then they went to an adjacent parking lot and found Bruce Johnson with a knife. Police said Johnson stabbed the woman. Johnson, 36, was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff: Vehicle connected to Shelby County homicide investigation found in Tyler
A vehicle law enforcement believe is connected to a person of interest in a Shelby County homicide investigation has been found in Tyler. The sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page at the vehicle had been found in Tyler and the possible homicide had been upgraded to “an active homicide investigation.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport Bed Bath and Beyond to close
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bed Bath and Beyond is closing more stores. It's an effort for the company to avoid bankruptcy. And it's happening in this area. The store on Youree Drive is on the recent closure list. Shoppers got word of the closure and were out Wednesday taking advantage of the sales.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Robinson Film Center to host Black History Month screening of 'Time' as part of three city Louisiana tour
SHREVEPORT, La. - Robinson Film Center will host a screening of the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary ‘Time’, featuring a live Q&A and book signing with the subjects of the film, Fox and Rob Richardson on February 12 at 1 p.m., as part of its Black History Month programming. The Shreveport screening will be part of a three city Louisiana tour for the couple, who are also releasing a book this month through the Baker Publishing Group.
KPVI Newschannel 6
St. Jude Auction weekend underway in Minden
MINDEN, La. - The 47th Annual Minden St. Jude Auction is underway. Some great items will be auctioned and raffled off, but even better than that, proceeds go to the deserving kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year's theme is Wave Goodbye to Cancer. The Minden St. Jude...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is joining UNESCO and UN-Women in recognizing and celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with STEM and STEAM programs for girls and children now through February 13. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated annually...
