KCRG.com
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on roads in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility. Iowa Highway 3, US 61, US 20, Highways 151, 61 and 52 are currently listed as travel not advised. See the road conditions here.
KCRG.com
Two emergency rooms to open in Marion in 2024
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two new emergency rooms will open in Marion. UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids have each announced their plans. Both want to increase access for patients not only in Marion, but surrounding communities. ”We serve not only Cedar Rapids proper...
cbs2iowa.com
Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council to consider $22.5 million warehouse project for Simmons Pet Foods
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is considering a public hearing over a proposed $22.5 million warehouse for Simmons Pet Food Inc. The proposed development agreement between the city and Seippel Warehouse, LLC, which would construct the warehouse, is expected to add additional space for Simmons’ product.
KCRG.com
Apartment fire displaces residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:09 pm, emergency crews responded to a 911 call on a fire in the Penn Place Apartments on Pennsylvania Ave. Responders arrived to find visible smoke inside the apartment building. Investigators reported that smoke detectors had been activated and that all occupants had self-evacuated. Crews...
KCRG.com
‘We needed to make some efficiencies in our district’ - Dubuque task force recommends middle school consolidation plan
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year, Dubuque community schools approved a goal of consolidating the district’s middle schools. Now that goal is one step closer to reality as a task force presented a recommendation to the school board. The recommendation would take Dubuque from three to two middle schools.
KCRG.com
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
KCRG.com
Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly. Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago. “Whatever they...
KCRG.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council discusses adding speed cameras throughout city
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an in-depth discussion, the Dubuque City Council is one step closer to implementing speed cameras around the city. The city already has a robust network of cameras - but none that issue speeding or red light tickets. Police want to put cameras in high-traffic...
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
superhits106.com
Another Threat To Hempstead High School Received
At around 6:45am this morning, the Dubuque 911 Center received another call reporting threats of violence today at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Police believe this call is related to the report made on Monday morning. While there is currently nothing to support this new reported threat, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day. Classes will run as scheduled. The Dubuque Police Department is actively investigating the source of both calls.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
Oelwein Couple Turns To City Council In Chicken Dispute
To allow chickens to roam, or not to roam. This seems to be a question different cities in Iowa like to debate. In December, we shared the debate in the city of Ogden over whether or not chickens are defined as livestock- which is banned within city limits. Iowa state code includes poultry in the definition of livestock but federally, domestic fowl, or chickens, are its own category.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
x1071.com
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership. TV6 reached out to Hy-Vee on the matter and Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
