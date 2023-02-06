ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire

The Phoenix Suns seem to be creating a “will they or won’t they” situation with regard to the potential hiring of Isiah Thomas. Chris Haynes of TNT reported Monday that new Suns owner Mat Ishbia plans to hire the retired Hall of Famer Thomas to a prominent role in the team’s front office. But a... The post New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Suns Issue Statement Amid Isiah Thomas Report

On Tuesday night, NBA insider Chris B. Haynes reported that the Phoenix Suns are hiring Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to a "prominent role" in the team's front office. This reported move was met by immediate backlash. The last time Thomas was in a NBA front office, he was sued by a ...
PHOENIX, AZ

