This Day In Dodgers History: Longest-Running Infield Broken Up With Davey Lopes Trade

When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Davey Lopes to the Oakland Athletics for Lance Hudson on Feb. 8, 1982, it marked the end of the longest-running infield in MLB history. That stretch began June 23, 1973, when the Dodgers lineup included Steve Garvey at first base, Lopes at second base, Ron Cey at third base and Bill Russell playing shortstop in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best shortstops?

We're less than a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, so we still have some time to kill before the MLB offseason ends. Let's continue our position rankings to help pass the time! Last week, we ranked the top two dozen (or so) third basemen in baseball.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
