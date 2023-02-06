Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Los Angeles Angels had a very active offseason, acquiring Tyler Anderson, Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela, Carlos Estevez and Tyler Anderson. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Angels for the 2023 MLB season.
Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth
Should the Red Sox consider a move for the ex-Silver Slugger?
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Longest-Running Infield Broken Up With Davey Lopes Trade
When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Davey Lopes to the Oakland Athletics for Lance Hudson on Feb. 8, 1982, it marked the end of the longest-running infield in MLB history. That stretch began June 23, 1973, when the Dodgers lineup included Steve Garvey at first base, Lopes at second base, Ron Cey at third base and Bill Russell playing shortstop in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
Yankees GM Praises Cubs New Acquisition Taillon
The New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman was not shy with praise for Chicago Cubs new addition Jameson Taillon.
Ex-Red Sox Utility Man Reportedly Signs With Diamondbacks After Short Stint With Club
Arizona added a former Red Sox utility man to a minor-league deal
SF Giants announce 37 non-roster invites to spring training
The SF Giants announced the 37 players not on the 40-man roster who will start the season at big-league spring training.
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
A look at everyone who has been invited to spring training with the Chicago Cubs.
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
Dodgers News: Coaching Roster for Minor League Teams Announced
The press release detailed the various managers, coaches, and trainers for each team.
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best shortstops?
We're less than a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, so we still have some time to kill before the MLB offseason ends. Let's continue our position rankings to help pass the time! Last week, we ranked the top two dozen (or so) third basemen in baseball.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
