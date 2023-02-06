When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Davey Lopes to the Oakland Athletics for Lance Hudson on Feb. 8, 1982, it marked the end of the longest-running infield in MLB history. That stretch began June 23, 1973, when the Dodgers lineup included Steve Garvey at first base, Lopes at second base, Ron Cey at third base and Bill Russell playing shortstop in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.

