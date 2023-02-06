Read full article on original website
Hillsboro Police Log: Man arrested after altercation with teens
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service that took place Jan. 16-22, 2023.
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
kpic
Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
KATU.com
Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
kpic
Man arrested, accused of impersonating police officer on Mt. Hood
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer in the Mt. Hood area, and deputies are asking for more tips in the case. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, is facing several charges including impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
kptv.com
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
kpic
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. On Tuesday, Portland Police identified the suspect...
Feb. 8 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
kpic
Police: 'Icy road conditions and speed' factors in crash that killed Oregon man
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Wednesday ( Feb. 8), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon driven by Michael L. Stalford, 40, of Foster, Oregon, was westbound on Hwy...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
kptv.com
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
thereflector.com
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder
A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
20-year-old man who lost mother in Portland shooting two decades ago fatally shot outside SE Portland bar
Tyz’Juan James was an infant two decades ago when someone sprayed his North Portland house with at least 17 bullets, killing his mother and blinding his father who were on the front porch, smoking cigarettes. At 9 months old, he was inside the house and escaped injury.
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
