Clackamas County, OR

Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
BEAVERTON, OR
Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Man arrested, accused of impersonating police officer on Mt. Hood

GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer in the Mt. Hood area, and deputies are asking for more tips in the case. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, is facing several charges including impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.
RHODODENDRON, OR
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder

A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
VANCOUVER, WA
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR

