wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
North Dakota lawmakers push for ‘womens bill of rights’
Lawmakers supporting the resolution say the separation protects the sexes in places like bathrooms and locker rooms.
If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?
By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
wdayradionow.com
Sheriff says bill calling for tougher seat belt law could face uphill battle in North Dakota House
(Fargo, ND) -- Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider says a bill calling for a tougher state seat belt law could face resistance in the House. "There's a big group in the house of representatives over there in the house that say that your violating my rights and your taking away my freedoms when in actuality, I mean I don't know how else to put it, but this bill is not about citations. this is about life," said Schneider.
kvrr.com
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works
BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
thelesabre.com
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting
Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
KFYR-TV
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that, if passed, would have huge implications for most of the population in the state. Doctors say vaccines are vital to public health in North Dakota. “Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against...
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
boreal.org
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills. Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy. Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.
hstoday.us
Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for North Dakota
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm and straight-line winds from Nov. 9-11, 2022. The Office of Governor, State...
voiceofalexandria.com
VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer
(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312
Pam Sagness says it sometimes shocks people how young students are when they first deal with mental health issues.
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
wdayradionow.com
Federal Reserve VP tells Fargo Moorhead business leaders economy in "wage price spiral"
(Fargo, ND) -- An Official with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis gave an audience in Fargo his summary of what's happening with the economy. "What's happening is people, because it's a tight labor market, are seeing their wages go up. Firms are increasing their prices to reflect that. Workers, seeing that prices go up are asking for higher wages, firms are raising their prices, workers are asking for more money. That's called a wage price spiral. That's what people are worried about," said Ron Feldman, the bank's First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
