Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer
(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa COVID-19 infection rate has first increase in weeks
The XBB.1.5 subvariant is poised to be the leading cause of infections in the region. (Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Lab) The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased slightly last week, representing the first uptick in weekly reported cases in more than a month.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another "Ask a Trooper" question and answer. Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in North Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
voiceofalexandria.com
Harkless scores 33 as UNLV defeats Wyoming 69-59
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The UNLV Rebels defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 69-59 led by Elijah Harkless' 33 points. The Rebels improved to 16-8 with the victory and the Cowboys fell to 7-16.
Comments / 0