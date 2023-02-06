ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer

(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Iowa COVID-19 infection rate has first increase in weeks

The XBB.1.5 subvariant is poised to be the leading cause of infections in the region. (Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Lab) The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased slightly last week, representing the first uptick in weekly reported cases in more than a month.
IOWA STATE
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota

(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

