WJFW-TV
Town of Lac du Flambeau continues discussions about road blockades
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Four roads in the town of Lac du Flambeau continue to be blocked off. On Wednesday, a special town board meeting was held to talk about the next steps. The four roads which continue to be closed to traffic are Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.
wxpr.org
Lac du Flambeau Tribe wants “good faith offer” before removing barriers on roads
The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa says it has no intention of removing the barriers it put up on four roads until a good faith offer is made. Those barriers are currently blocking access to dozens of homes of non-tribal members who own homes within the reservation boundaries.
Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe.Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some people feel trapped."We understand that this is a difficult time for those residents and have tried to show compassion for their predicament," the...
wpr.org
Right of way dispute between Lac du Flambeau tribe, title companies ends with road closures
A dispute between the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and two title companies has led to the closure of four roads crossing reservation land. That's left some non-tribal residents unable to drive to and from their homes and has gotten the attention of local legislators who say lives are being endangered.
WJFW-TV
DOJ: Lac du Flambeau man charged with abuse against three different people
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that a Lac du Flambeau man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery. Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different...
WJFW-TV
An Eagle River man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - A 43-year-old Eagle River man was arrested following a police pursuit today in Marshfield. A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was also taken into custody but was later released after further investigation. According to the Marshfield Police Department, the Eagle River man was known to have a felony body-only...
WJFW-TV
Town of Newbold Supervisor arrested on election fraud charges
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Oneida County for election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, from Newbold, is facing multiple charges including seven counts of forgery, one count election fraud and one count of misconduct in public office. Staskiewicz is a supervisor for the Town of Newbold. He...
WSAW
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He's facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
No injuries were reported following a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - No one was injured after a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau on Monday morning. On Monday, just after 9 a.m., the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department responded to a structure fire on South Artishon Lane, in the Town of Lac du Flambeau. Upon...
Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
WLUC
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County Friday evening. On February 3, officers responded around 7:47 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 2 in Marenisco Township. Investigators say a group of snowmobilers was traveling westbound on Trail 2 when...
wxpr.org
No one hurt in Lac du Flambeau fire that destroyed a home
A fire destroyed a home in Lac du Flambeau Monday morning. The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police say they got a call about a fire on Artishon Lane around 9:00 a.m. Everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely before first responders arrived. Police say when...
WJFW-TV
Middle school students compete in traditional Ojibwe games
Lac Du Flambeau, Wis (WJFW) - Across the Midwest, Ojibwe games that date back hundreds of years are being revived and it can be traced back to Lac Du Flambeau. Wayne Valliere started reviving the snow snake game back in 2010 and recently demonstrated the game and other traditional games for UW-Madison students and staff. Valliere says there are over 50 communities in the Midwest where snow snake is now played.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man's car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
WJFW-TV
wnmufm.org
Final suspect in GIANT drug case sentenced
BESSEMER, MI— The third of three suspects charged with selling heroin and meth in Gogebic County last summer has been sentenced. Michael Johnson, 28, of Bessemer pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He was sentenced Friday to 13.5 to 30 years in prison.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
WJFW-TV
