JOB DUTIES: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization. Administer prescribed doses of radiation to specific body parts, using radiation therapy equipment according to established practices and standards. Assist in the preparation of sealed radioactive materials, such as cobalt, radium, cesium, or isotopes, for use in radiation treatments. Check for side effects, such as skin irritation, nausea, or hair loss to assess patients' reaction to treatment. Conduct most treatment sessions independently, in accordance with the long-term treatment plan and under the general direction of the patient's physician. Educate, prepare, and reassure patients and their families by answering questions, providing physical assistance, and reinforcing physicians' advice regarding treatment reactions or post-treatment care. Maintain records, reports, or files as required, including such information as radiation dosages, equipment settings, or patients' reactions. Help physicians, radiation oncologists, or clinical physicists to prepare physical or technical aspects of radiation treatment plans, using information about patient condition and anatomy.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO