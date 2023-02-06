ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

CO of Lost Norwegian Frigate Faults Tanker for Collision

The officer of the watch on the ill-fated frigate KNM Helge Ingstad's final voyage has been charged with negligence in connection with the ship's loss, and the trial is bringing out spirited differences of opinion on seamanship and command responsibility. The vessel's commanding officer contends that the tanker that Helge Ingstad struck was at fault because it was navigating outbound on the near side of the fjord; the pilot of the tanker insists that the route was standard practice, and a prudent choice.
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy boat hits barrier and sinks; 3 sailors injured in WA

A Navy boat struck a “security barrier” and sank at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington state Thursday evening, injuring three sailors and prompting an investigation. The boat, described as a “small Naval vessel,” was operating inside the base’s perimeter when it sank around 7:20 p.m., according to a short press release posted on Facebook. The boat’s three active-duty crew members put out a distress call and “were recovered from the water” by another vessel, the release stated.
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Ships and Submarines In The US Navy

An American general recently predicted a war with China over Taiwan in 2025 in a memo leaked to NBC News. The island nation lies just 97 miles east of the Chinese mainland. Based on current relations with Taiwan, the official State Department position is that the U.S. maintains its “capacity to resist any resort to […]
24/7 Wall St.

US Military Pay at Every Pay Grade

A jaunt through the internet will yield plenty of news stories about uniformed service members facing financial hardships common to working-class civilians. The annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey by Blue Star Families, an organization that advocates for U.S. military members and their spouses and children, routinely finds financial struggles to be one of the main […]
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
