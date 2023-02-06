‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail

A father of six stabbed dozens of times inside the Fulton County jail is describing the moment he thought he was going to die.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden , Domence Flannigan, 28, recounted the horrifying attack that left him covered in blood.

“I got stabbed 35 times,” he told Seiden during a phone interview Monday. “I was just praying the whole time that they stop when they were stabbing me. I was praying they would stop.”

Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.

After the attack, Flannigan said he and another inmate, Cordarra Tuitt, 33, were both rushed to the hospital with serious stab wounds.

“They had to rush us both to the hospital,” he said. “He almost died. I almost died too.”

“It’s understaffed in there and this could’ve been prevented,” he added.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“A spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident, which occurred on February 5th, at the Fulton County Jail, is under investigation,” according to a statement emailed to Channel 2 . “Two inmates were injured, and treated at Grady Hospital Both have since returned to the Fulton County Jail.”

Last week, Channel 2 Action News spoke with Sheriff Pat Labat following a report that three defendants charged in the sweeping YSL RICO case were involved in a stabbing at the Fulton County jail that left a fellow detainee hospitalized.

Labat told Seiden that his jail on Rice Street is in really bad shape and inmates are using pieces of it to make their shanks.

Flannigan’s family said this is the second time their loved one has been stabbed while being held in the jail. They’re now demanding a meeting with the Sheriff and his staff.

It’s unclear if or when the meeting will happen.

Jail records show that Flannigan was booked into jail last July on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking in cocaine.

Tuitt was booked into jail last September on numerous charges, including murder and aggravated assault, jail records confirmed.

Channel 2 Action News tried reaching out to multiple attorneys listed for him, but no one has returned our calls.

