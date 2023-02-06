ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail

By Michael Seiden
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LobfD_0keTYk7K00

A father of six stabbed dozens of times inside the Fulton County jail is describing the moment he thought he was going to die.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden , Domence Flannigan, 28, recounted the horrifying attack that left him covered in blood.

“I got stabbed 35 times,” he told Seiden during a phone interview Monday. “I was just praying the whole time that they stop when they were stabbing me. I was praying they would stop.”

Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.

After the attack, Flannigan said he and another inmate, Cordarra Tuitt, 33, were both rushed to the hospital with serious stab wounds.

“They had to rush us both to the hospital,” he said. “He almost died. I almost died too.”

“It’s understaffed in there and this could’ve been prevented,” he added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“A spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident, which occurred on February 5th, at the Fulton County Jail, is under investigation,” according to a statement emailed to Channel 2 . “Two inmates were injured, and treated at Grady Hospital Both have since returned to the Fulton County Jail.”

Last week, Channel 2 Action News spoke with Sheriff Pat Labat following a report that three defendants charged in the sweeping YSL RICO case were involved in a stabbing at the Fulton County jail that left a fellow detainee hospitalized.

Labat told Seiden that his jail on Rice Street is in really bad shape and inmates are using pieces of it to make their shanks.

Flannigan’s family said this is the second time their loved one has been stabbed while being held in the jail. They’re now demanding a meeting with the Sheriff and his staff.

It’s unclear if or when the meeting will happen.

Jail records show that Flannigan was booked into jail last July on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking in cocaine.

Tuitt was booked into jail last September on numerous charges, including murder and aggravated assault, jail records confirmed.

Channel 2 Action News tried reaching out to multiple attorneys listed for him, but no one has returned our calls.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 15

Wall Nutzz
3d ago

maybe God was trying to tell you something, 27 with six kids and selling g other people kids Crack to take care of yours, smh . no compassion here, you have also destroyed many lives with your own acts and you want to live a life that will ultimately consume you. get your life together dude.

Reply
14
Decon
3d ago

Convicted Felon! 28 with 6 kids (probably all different Baby Momma’s) kids living off government and taxpayers! No job, been in and out of system and hasn’t changed his ways and you want sympathy? How about his victims? Where’d a convicted felon get the gun? Obviously he was targeted, must have screws a drug dealer, lol

Reply
10
Sumner
3d ago

Sue the county and state. They are responsible for your safety when your incarcerated .

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
230K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy