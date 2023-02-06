Read full article on original website
Mikal Bridges’ eye-opening reaction to being traded for Kevin Durant in Suns-Nets blockbuster
It’s safe to say Mikal Bridges is just as shocked as everyone else after he learned he was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the package for Kevin Durant. Late Wednesday, and just hours before the trade deadline, the Suns pulled off a...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren returning to Suns in trade from Brooklyn
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring small forward T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets. Warren is joining Kevin Durant in a deadline deal as he returns to the team that selected him with the No. 14 pick in the 2014 draft. The Suns sent Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to Brooklyn in the trade, so Warren will help provide some forward depth to make up for those departures. Dario Saric, Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, and Damion Lee will likely be Warren's primary competition for playing time.
Nets Could Trade Mikal Bridges For Another Haul
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off their second blockbuster NBA trade in a matter of days on Wednesday Night. After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, they have now sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns as well. The teardown in Brooklyn has come virtually out of...
theScore
Report: Nets don't plan to trade KD before deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have told teams that they aren't planning on moving Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant is currently having "ongoing conversations" with the Nets' brass regarding the direction of the franchise in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks last week, Wojnarowski adds.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin starting for Boston on Wednesday in place of injured Al Horford (knee)
Boston Celtics forward/center Blake Griffin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin will get the start on Wednesday with both Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) sidelined. Our models expect Griffin to play 22.1 minutes against the 76ers. Griffin's Wednesday projection includes 7.7...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) remains out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson will miss his second straight game with back spasms. Expect Taurean Prince to see more time at the forward positions. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 128.0 minutes this season with today's current inactives,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Houston's Garrison Mathews (toe) ruled out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Mathews will miss his third straight game after Houston's shooting guard suffered a toe injury. Expect Josh Christopher to see more time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Christopher's current projection includes 4.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable Thursday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) is questionable for Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Murray might miss a third consecutive matchup on Thursday night in Orlando. Bruce Brown will likely make another start if Murray remains out. numberFire's models project Murray for 36.4 minutes and 37.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) active for Timberwolves on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) is available for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. McLaughlin will suit up in a bench role after the Timberwolves' guard was designated as questionable. In 14.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project McLaughlin to score 11.9 FanDuel points. McLaughlin's projection includes 4.0...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday for inactive D'Angelo Russell (trade)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Nowell will start at point guard after D'Angelo Russell was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three team deal. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 259.8 minutes with today's inactives, Nowell is averaging 0.95 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (facial contusion) will not return on Wednesday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (facial contusion) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will not return after suffering a facial contusion in the first half. Expect Malcolm Brogdon to see an uptick in usage if Brown were to miss more time.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 7: Deandre Ayton’s Double-Double Leads Phoenix Suns To A Victory Against Brooklyn Nets
Ayton matches his career-high with 35 points in win
numberfire.com
McKinley Wright sent to Mavericks' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wright will come off the bench after Kyrie Irving was picked as Wednesdays' starting guard. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 168.8 minutes this season, Wright is producing 0.76 FanDuel points per minute and...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers reportedly receive Cam Reddish in trade with New York on Wednesday
The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly acquired forward Cam Reddish on Wednesday. Reddish will join Portland after he was included in Wednesday's trade for Josh Hart. After falling out of New York's rotation, the 23-year old will have a fresh opportunity for increased minutes while possibly sharing time with Nassir Little.
