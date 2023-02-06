ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) active for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. McLaughin is available in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 77.7 minutes this season with today's inactives, McLaughlin is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jamal Cain available Wednesday for Heat

Miami Heat small forward Jamal Cain (G League two-way) is available Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. The Heat recalled Cain and Jamaree Bouyea from the G League ahead of Wednesday's contest. Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), and Duncan Robinson (finger) are all out Wednesday, so Cain could potentially crack the rotation. His last game for the Heat was on January 14.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

McKinley Wright sent to Mavericks' bench on Wednesday night

Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wright will come off the bench after Kyrie Irving was picked as Wednesdays' starting guard. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 168.8 minutes this season, Wright is producing 0.76 FanDuel points per minute and...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable for Nets' Thursday matchup

Brooklyn Nets power forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Watanabe's status is currently unknown after Brooklyn's forward was listed with a back ailment. Expect T.J. Warren to see more time off the bench if Watanabe is ruled out. Watanabe's current Thursday...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers reportedly receive Cam Reddish in trade with New York on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly acquired forward Cam Reddish on Wednesday. Reddish will join Portland after he was included in Wednesday's trade for Josh Hart. After falling out of New York's rotation, the 23-year old will have a fresh opportunity for increased minutes while possibly sharing time with Nassir Little.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com

Sam Hauser playing with Boston's second unit on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hauser will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Boston's starter on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 758.5 minutes this season, Hauser is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (back) doubtful on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with a lower back injury and is doubtful to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

