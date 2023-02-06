Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Atlanta Hawks catching big break with trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns
92.9 The game Atlanta Hawks Reporter Caleb Johnson lists how short-handed the Phoenix Suns will be tonight in Atlanta after the trade of Kevin Durant and the injury to Devin Booker.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. Golden State will acquire five second-round picks, ESPN reported. Wiseman, the No. 2 pick...
BREAKING: New York Knicks Make A Trade With Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) active for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. McLaughin is available in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 77.7 minutes this season with today's inactives, McLaughlin is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
Jamal Cain available Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Jamal Cain (G League two-way) is available Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. The Heat recalled Cain and Jamaree Bouyea from the G League ahead of Wednesday's contest. Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), and Duncan Robinson (finger) are all out Wednesday, so Cain could potentially crack the rotation. His last game for the Heat was on January 14.
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
McKinley Wright sent to Mavericks' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wright will come off the bench after Kyrie Irving was picked as Wednesdays' starting guard. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 168.8 minutes this season, Wright is producing 0.76 FanDuel points per minute and...
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday for inactive D'Angelo Russell (trade)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Nowell will start at point guard after D'Angelo Russell was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three team deal. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 259.8 minutes with today's inactives, Nowell is averaging 0.95 FanDuel...
Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable for Nets' Thursday matchup
Brooklyn Nets power forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Watanabe's status is currently unknown after Brooklyn's forward was listed with a back ailment. Expect T.J. Warren to see more time off the bench if Watanabe is ruled out. Watanabe's current Thursday...
Trail Blazers reportedly receive Cam Reddish in trade with New York on Wednesday
The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly acquired forward Cam Reddish on Wednesday. Reddish will join Portland after he was included in Wednesday's trade for Josh Hart. After falling out of New York's rotation, the 23-year old will have a fresh opportunity for increased minutes while possibly sharing time with Nassir Little.
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
Sam Hauser playing with Boston's second unit on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hauser will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Boston's starter on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 758.5 minutes this season, Hauser is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute and...
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Wednesday for injured Al Horford (knee) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will make his 19th start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with right knee swelling. In 33.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes...
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (back) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with a lower back injury and is doubtful to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's...
