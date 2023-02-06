Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon hires high school principal
SHELDON—The Sheldon School District Board of Education officially hired Nick Miller as the new principal for the high school for the 2023-24 academic year during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8. The board voted 5-0 to approve the hire. Miller will be taking over for Sherrie Zeutenhorst, who is resigning...
nwestiowa.com
Law firm hires Sheldon native Van Holland
SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Ronald Horn, 89, formerly of Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—Ronald John Horn, 89, Worthington, MN, formerly of Larchwood, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, MN, after a short illness. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at United Church of Christ in Larchwood. Burial will be at Larchwood Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Grant Township gets Sheldon council heated
SHELDON—Things are getting a little heated between Grant Township and the Sheldon Fire Co. Last year the Sheldon Fire Co. negotiated a one-year agreement with Grant Township for $775 per section for fire coverage, but that was when George Boerhave was in charge of the township. Leroy Kreykes is now the chair of Grant Township, and agreement with the Sheldon Fire Co. is up for renegotiation.
nwestiowa.com
Letter: Life isn’t like it was on grandfather’s farmland
As a young boy living on the north side of Sheldon, I remember our neighbors’ chicken coop. She had several dozen chickens. All raised within the city limits. I also remember my grandpa and grandma’s home place. As small farmers they raised hogs, chickens, beef and dairy cattle. They also grew strawberries, grapes, apples and several varieties of vegetables. Supplementing their diets with wild game.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Keep Aim Boutique growing in new Sutherland home
SUTHERLAND—A boutique shop is not the place you would think of guys flocking to, but Shelly Zimmer and Jamie Riedemann predict that they will pour in less than a month from now after putting off the purchase of a Valentine’s Day gift for weeks. “Happens every year,” Riedemann...
nwestiowa.com
Conservation head talks events, improvements
SIBLEY—TroutFest is quickly becoming the Osceola County Conservation Board’s flagship event, but year-round enjoyment outdoors remains the goal of the board as they plan for the new year. This year’s TroutFest took place Saturday and reeled in more than 130 people fishing on the frozen pond. Held...
nwestiowa.com
Trinity Christian students visit Fagen Fighters Museum
HULL—Kevin Warner and his contemporary history students at Trinity Christian High School spent a day on a trip to the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in October. The museum is home to a collection of fully operational, active aircraft and vehicles from World War II. The complex also features fine...
nwestiowa.com
Verna Stettnichs, 83, George
GEORGE—Verna Mae Stettnichs, 83, George, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in George. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at funeral home.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley motorist arrested for OWI, more
SIBLEY—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway, failure to maintain a registration plate and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eliazer Moreno Gomez stemmed from the...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man arrested for OWI near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 26-year-old rural Boyden man was arrested about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, northwest of Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brett Alan Koerselman stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the 3900 mile of McKinley Avenue after it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 18 and Second Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
nwestiowa.com
Bethany De Ruyter new program director
ROCK VALLEY—As of early January, Rock Valley resident Bethany De Ruyter is the new director of Foster Grandparents & Senior Companions of Greater Siouxland. “I just have a passion for the elderly population,” the 29-year-old said. De Ruyter is replacing Jessie Huitink, who served as program director for...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone woman charged for OWI, neglect
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Pipestone, MN, woman was arrested about midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, three counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, two counts of failure to use a child restraint device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, and speeding.
nwestiowa.com
Phase one Highway 75 bid comes in favorable
SIOUX CENTER—The first phase of construction for the Highway 75 enhancement project is slated to begin this spring. The Sioux Center City Council heard good news Thursday as the bid they approved for phase one of the project came in about $130,000 lower than the engineer’s estimate. Godbersen-Smith...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
