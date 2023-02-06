ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

wajr.com

Arrest made in downtown Morgantown stabbing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Police in Morgantown have arrested Bobby Martel Taylor in connection with a stabbing on Walnut Street on January 15 for malicious assault. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where the investigation began. Morgantown Police Chief Eric...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Father, son arrested after school threat investigation in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. An 18-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats to Robert C. Bryd High School via social media. Members of the Harrison County Board of Education were able to quickly identify Ayden Jejdu, 18, as the suspect. Officials found several threatening posts by Jedju, including one called “Death Machine,” posted to YouTube.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case

WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
WDTV

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV

