RCB student and his father arrested after ‘Death Machine’ video
A student at Robert C. Byrd High School was arrested on Friday after deputies say he posted several threatening videos online.
Man charged after small child walks to 7-Eleven by himself
A man has been charged after allegedly sleeping while he was supposed to be watching a young child in Shinnston.
wajr.com
Arrest made in downtown Morgantown stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Police in Morgantown have arrested Bobby Martel Taylor in connection with a stabbing on Walnut Street on January 15 for malicious assault. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where the investigation began. Morgantown Police Chief Eric...
wajr.com
Father, son arrested after school threat investigation in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. An 18-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats to Robert C. Bryd High School via social media. Members of the Harrison County Board of Education were able to quickly identify Ayden Jejdu, 18, as the suspect. Officials found several threatening posts by Jedju, including one called “Death Machine,” posted to YouTube.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged after ‘small child’ leaves home, walks to store, police say
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after police said a child left a Shinnston home and walked to a convenience store on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on S. Pike St. in Shinnston on Wednesday for “a small child that appeared to be 4 to 5 years old that had walked into the store by himself.”
wajr.com
Police in Morgantown seek information on assault suspects
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are lookig for help from the public to identify two suspects in a Jan. 16 assault on High Street. Detectives would like anyone who may know the suspects to call 304-284-7454.
Morgantown Police look to identify people following High Street assault
Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are asking for help to identify several individuals who may be related to an assault case.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that happened at a Morgantown church on Tuesday.
Fairmont Police investigating accidental shooting involving juvenile
The Fairmont Police Department said it is investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile that happened Tuesday evening.
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
2 charged with child neglect in Upshur County
Two people have been charged with child neglect in Upshur County.
Dogs found in West Virginia home ‘covered inside and out with trash,’ pair charged
A man and a woman are facing more than a dozen counts of various charges, including animal cruelty, after deputies say dogs were found in a home "completely covered inside and out with trash" that smelled of "urine and ammonia."
wajr.com
Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case
WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
WDTV
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
Man charged after firing shotgun in Clarksburg residence
Richard Riggleman of Clarksburg has been charged for a Feb. 4 incident where he fired a shotgun inside of a residence.
Mannington discusses K-9’s future after handler’s arrest
The city of Mannington is planning its next steps after the handler for the city's K-9 officer was arrested and let go last month.
WDTV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
2 indicted on first-degree murder charges in Marion County
The first day of the Marion County February Grand Jury returned indictments against 25 people, including two who are accused of murdering a man in Fairmont.
