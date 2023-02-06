Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
IGN
OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here
OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 5 architecture leak reveals 22-30% IPC gain as well as a much bigger L1, unified L2, and a possible shared L4 cache for APUs
AMD revealed back in 2022 that Zen 5 CPUs and “Strix Point” APUs will release in 2024. Rumors have it that Zen 5 will adopt a hybrid architecture similar to Intel’s recent efforts. In addition, Zen 5 CPUs are reported to bring IPC gains of up to 30% over the Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 chips. Alongside Intel Arrow Lake details, RedGamingTech has now expanded as well as offered some tweaks to his previous claims about AMD Zen 5.
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch
The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Realme's new GT Neo 5 smartphone can charge fully in less than 10 minutes
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: Realme is redefining the term "fast charging" with its new GT Neo 5, a smartphone that includes a 240W charging system for blistering fast recharges. Need a quick 20 percent juice up before heading out the door? If you can spare a minute and a half, you're golden.
Google releases Chrome 110, parts ways with Windows 7
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 7 was initially released to manufacturing on July 22, 2009, and is no longer officially supported by Microsoft. And now, one of the most popular operating systems for PC is losing support from yet another extremely popular application - Google Chrome.
The Windows Club
Fix Steam Error Code 41 on Windows PC
Here is a full guide to fix error code 41 on Steam on your Windows PC. A lot of Steam users have complained of receiving error 41 while playing certain games. You will be prompted with the error message The Steam servers are too busy to handle your request followed by the game name and error code 41.
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
Asus' ROG X670E-I Has a Chipset on a PCIe Stick
Asus' new AMD X670E Mini-ITX motherboard comes with a chipset on a PCIe stick.
Nvidia RTX 4090 becomes first Lovelace card to break into the Steam survey
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. TL;DR: It appears that the RTX 4090's huge price tag hasn't put gamers off buying one. The latest Steam survey shows Nvidia's flagship burst into the main GPU chart in January, becoming the second best-performing card among participants. It was also a good month for Windows 11, which passed the 30% user-share mark after further eroding Windows 10's lead.
technewstoday.com
How to Watch Twitch on Roku TV
Since Roku has discontinued the official Twitch channel on their devices, you cannot use Twitch on your Roku TV anymore. However, the good news is you can still cast a screen from the Twitch app to your Roku TV. Also, you can use the Twoku channel as an alternative. It...
The Intel Core i9-13950HX delivers monstrous, desktop-class power in a gaming laptop
Intel's first 13th Gen laptop CPU to cross our desk, the Core i9-13950HX, is absurdly powerful. 24 cores, 32 threads, and it doesn't even use that much power.
Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs rumoured to be massively faster than 12th Gen Alder Lake
45% IPC boost alone, clocks and cores could add even more.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launches alongside brand-first 5G Router
OnePlus had a lot to introduce during its Cloud 11 event hosted in New Dehli today (February 7, 2023), a successor to the TV Q1 Pro included. The newer model is updated with a MediaTek MT9617 SoC of an estimated 23% improvement over its predecessor. The OEM backs it to deliver "silky smooth" and "ultra responsive" performance thanks to support for a 120Hz VRR mode and ALLM respectively.
For a small fortune you can buy a piece of PC graphics history
The 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 is a relic of PC hardware past and there's currently one for sale on eBay.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly makes half of the components for Google's Pixel 7 Pro
One of the best Android phones released in 2022 was the Google Pixel 7 Pro, and it managed to achieve that status while also being one of the most affordable flagships on the market. But how much does it cost to manufacture such a device? Well, a report by Counterpoint Research states that the price Google pays for each unit amounts to $413.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with exclusive chipset and bigger batteries, S23 Ultra debuts new 200-megapixel sensor
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: At its Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled its new lineup of non-foldable flagship phones. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra look almost identical to their predecessors but come with new chipsets and incremental improvements to the cameras and battery life.
Microsoft announces new ChatGPT-powered Bing engine and Edge browser
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? As expected, Microsoft has announced a new iteration of its Bing search engine powered by a version of the same AI behind ChatGPT. During an event at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters, the firm also said it is updating the Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look.
Samsung 980 Pro has a nasty firmware glitch that could kill your SSD
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. PSA: The Samsung 980 Pro SSD launched last year is a good option for someone looking to upgrade to a solid-state storage solution, despite its high cost per gigabyte. However, if you bought it more than a few months ago, you might want to update its firmware immediately.
