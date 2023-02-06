ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?

Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood... The post Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

San Antonio plays Detroit on 12-game road slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-41, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to stop its 12-game road losing streak when the Spurs visit Detroit. The Pistons are 7-21 on their home court. Detroit is 5-24 in games decided...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in danger of missing second straight game with hip injury

DeMar DeRozan sat out the Chicago Bulls‘ 15-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The general assumption was that the 33-year-old was merely held out for rest purposes given that it was the second night of a back-to-back set. However, his injury status for Thursday’s tilt against the Brooklyn Nets seems to point to the notion that his hip injury could be more serious than initially perceived.
CHICAGO, IL

