Rochester Parolee Sentenced in Fatal 2021 Crash

A Rochester man will serve 2 to 4 years in prison in a fatal crash from nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Agape Towns crossed a double line and hit a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Mary Mills of Brighton on Clifford Avenue head-on on February 28, 2021. Towns pleaded...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
AMHERST, NY
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby

A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say

Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies

A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
SPRINGWATER, NY
Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
ROCHESTER, NY

