iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Sentenced in Fatal 2021 Crash
A Rochester man will serve 2 to 4 years in prison in a fatal crash from nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Agape Towns crossed a double line and hit a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Mary Mills of Brighton on Clifford Avenue head-on on February 28, 2021. Towns pleaded...
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
13 WHAM
Man accused of killing parents, sister in Henrietta arraigned on third murder charge
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of killing his parents and sister inside his parents' Henrietta home last month appeared in court on a new indictment Wednesday. Rajab Banahi, 39, was arraigned on an indictment alleging he murdered his sister, Masuda Banahi, 43, who died Jan. 28 from injuries she sustained in the Jan. 11 attack.
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby
A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
Two Niagara Falls men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara Falls men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say
Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
Man facing criminally negligent homicide charges in crash that killed passengers
The one-car crash occurred in the area of 206 Warner Road on March 2, 2022. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies
A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
Weedsport man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing victim
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to New York State Police. On February 6, 2023, Troopers responded to an address on Pople Road in the Town of Victory for a report of an assault. After further investigation, 39-year-old Christopher Laframboise of Weedsport had […]
Florida man sentenced for role in Ponzi scheme run by Rochester man
60-year-old Florida resident Paul LaRocco has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after being convicted of mail fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
RPD: Male struck with firearm while getting robbed on Orange St.
The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet.
RPD: Gunfire strikes home containing children on Shelter St.
The kids ranged from four to 16 years old. No injuries were reported.
RPD: Man arrested for robbing 2 Rochester stores, fleeing in stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car and robbing two stores, according to the Rochester Police Department. According to RPD, employees of the Kwik Fill on Stonewood Avenue said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jyon Myricks — entered the store and signaled that he had […]
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
iheart.com
Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side
Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
WHEC TV-10
RPD looks for suspect after man struck in head with gun and robbed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was struck in the head with a gun during a robbery on Monday night. Police say the robbery happened at Orange Street off Orchard Street around 11 p.m. When the victim in his 40s was hit in the head, the gun discharged but no one was shot.
