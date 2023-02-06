Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gapped down 0.93% on Friday when the stock ran into a group of sellers who bought the dip and caused the stock to rise to near flat. Apple had spent the last four trading days consolidating mostly sideways just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The consolidation took place in the form of a quadruple inside bar pattern, which leans bullish. On Friday, when Apple broke down under Thursday’s low-of-day, the stock didn’t receive bearish momentum and remained trading within the Feb. 3 mother bar. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a...

19 HOURS AGO