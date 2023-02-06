Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Flint Placed on Boil Water Advisory After Water Main Break
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An entire Michigan city has been placed on a boil water advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break. The advisory in Flint was announced late Friday morning by the mayor's office. The break occurred in a 24-inch transmission line, according to WJRT-TV. Water...
US News and World Report
Police: Fatal Stabbing Reported at Minnesota High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to...
US News and World Report
Vermont State Trooper Resigns in Missing Rolex Case
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective...
