Clackamas County, OR

canbyfirst.com

Domestic Incident, SWAT Standoff in Happy Valley Ends With Arrest

A domestic dispute in unincorporated Clackamas County that led to a SWAT standoff ended in the arrest of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, officials said. Mac Khai Ngoc Pham, of Happy Valley, was booked in Clackamas County Jail without bail and charged with interference with making a report, felon in possession of a firearm and harassment.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
KGW

Suspect arrested after standoff in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a 32-year-old accused of running away during a traffic stop in northeast Portland before barricading himself inside someone's home Monday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle with no license plates near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street for...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Hillsboro Murder Case

What began as a civil stalking lawsuit has become a $10 million accusation of wrongful death after Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was found dead in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked on Jan. 31. The defendant, Steve Milner, 55, was arrested by Hillsboro Police and charged with...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR

