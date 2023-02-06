Read full article on original website
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
canbyfirst.com
Domestic Incident, SWAT Standoff in Happy Valley Ends With Arrest
A domestic dispute in unincorporated Clackamas County that led to a SWAT standoff ended in the arrest of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, officials said. Mac Khai Ngoc Pham, of Happy Valley, was booked in Clackamas County Jail without bail and charged with interference with making a report, felon in possession of a firearm and harassment.
Suspect arrested after standoff in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a 32-year-old accused of running away during a traffic stop in northeast Portland before barricading himself inside someone's home Monday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle with no license plates near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street for...
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland also connected to shooting, police say
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday after witnessing him selling drugs near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, but then police quickly linked him to a shooting in the area the day before, the Portland Police Bureau said. The juvenile, who won’t be publicly named, is accused of firing a...
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
Feb. 8 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
Authorities searching for Hood River armed robbery suspect
The Hood River Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in helping capture an armed robbery suspect.
KVAL
Police: 'Icy road conditions and speed' factors in crash that killed Oregon man
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Wednesday ( Feb. 8), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon driven by Michael L. Stalford, 40, of Foster, Oregon, was westbound on Hwy...
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Judge sentences Billy Oatney to life in prison after guilty verdict for 1996 murder of Susi Larsen
HILLSBORO, Ore. — For a second time, Billy Lee Oatney has been convicted for the 1996 murder of Susi Larsen and sentenced to life in prison. A Washington County jury delivered the verdict on Tuesday at a Hillsboro courthouse, followed by the sentencing hearing. Oatney was first convicted of...
20-year-old man who lost mother in Portland shooting two decades ago fatally shot outside SE Portland bar
Tyz’Juan James was an infant two decades ago when someone sprayed his North Portland house with at least 17 bullets, killing his mother and blinding his father who were on the front porch, smoking cigarettes. At 9 months old, he was inside the house and escaped injury.
WWEEK
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Hillsboro Murder Case
What began as a civil stalking lawsuit has become a $10 million accusation of wrongful death after Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was found dead in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked on Jan. 31. The defendant, Steve Milner, 55, was arrested by Hillsboro Police and charged with...
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
Portland club owner’s son who fatally shot patron says he fired to protect family during fight
A Portland man who was partying at his father’s Old Town club when he killed another man during a fight told a jury Wednesday he was afraid for his family’s safety when he fired the fatal shot into the back of the man who had just punched him.
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
