Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
One of my favorite activities on the weekends are to go thrifting, and digging for vinyl. The first stop on a typical weekend is Goodwill. The selection at the stores in Killeen-Temple, Texas is great to purchase, but sometimes I do it just to visit some of my old stuff.
Reading through these Texas town names will leave you craving something to eat, possibly craving something named after one of these towns that were named after food!. Texas covers 268,597 square miles. Yes, it's a big state home to approximately 1,798 cities (Texas Demographics) along with hundreds of additional unincorporated municipalities and towns. With that many city and town names, founders had to be pretty creative when it came to naming their city.
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Great news for drivers in Texas tomorrow as we celebrate Circle K Fuel Day. The company is offering a significant discount to "keep Texas customers moving towards their savings goals this year."
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival has become a destination event for Country Music fans from all over the country. On the first day of sales, fans from twenty two different states as well as Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland and Sweden purchased tickets for various shows and dances during the ten day music fest.
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
We live in a world where laws are changing every single day. I believe Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still crusading against TikTok, which is already banned on state devices. Will the app be flat-out illegal after next session? Who knows. Although a lot of laws are enforced to keep...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state.
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
