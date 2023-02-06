Read full article on original website
Brian Edward
2d ago
They don't mind jail or prison...I say no cot....No food!!! maybe then avoid getting locked up?!💯💯💯💩
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven...
Police: Man shot, killed in East Cleveland
East Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights bodycam footage shows police chase, capture of 3 juvenile carjacking suspects
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera footage released by the Cleveland Heights Police Department shows officers chasing three juvenile carjacking suspects, who eventually crashed. Two of the boys ran away, another was immediately taken into custody at gunpoint. The other two were eventually tracked down and arrested. According...
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 I-Team: Woman calls 911, says she ‘had to shoot’ her boyfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are investigating a shooting after a woman called 911 to say she shot her boyfriend. A 37-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, the City of Cleveland Heights later confirmed to FOX 8. The call was made around 2:48 a.m. on...
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
Man wanted on robbery charges in Cuyahoga County accused of murder in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A man who is wanted on multiple charges in Cuyahoga County is now facing a murder charge after he was arrested Monday and accused of the shooting death of a 52-year-old Alliance man. Canton police say Jamarri Harper, 22, tried to run from police, jumping from...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in Ohio robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
Man found guilty of fatally shooting boy, 15, who was protecting pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury on Monday convicted a man of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was killed while trying to protect his pregnant sister, authorities say. D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation, and...
Video shows gunmen open fire inside Old Brooklyn barber shop; 5 wounded
People who live and work in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood have some tough questions for police about a barber shop shooting last October that hurt five people.
wbrc.com
‘She’s a miracle walking’: Young girl improving after being shot by family member
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A family friend says a young girl could be released from the hospital this week after surviving a deadly shooting where four family members were killed. WOIO reports Martin Muniz, 41, flagged down detectives on Jan. 13 saying, “I did something bad.”. Muniz is...
cleveland19.com
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
3 men charged, accused of string of carjackings over just a few days
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted three men on multiple charges connected to a string of armed carjackings that occurred throughout Cuyahoga County over just a few days in August 2022. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, are accused of being involved in...
Police search for sextortion suspect, more reports filed after teen’s death: I-Team
"He didn't care that this child had taken his life over this. That wasn't a thing to them. It's just money.”
34-year-old woman found dead inside vehicle in Cleveland with gunshot wound
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police tells 3News that the...
