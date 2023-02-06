Read full article on original website
Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’
Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
TMZ.com
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute
There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity. The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight
Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
TMZ.com
Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef
J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary
Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of "Standing Ovation" For His Late Son, Brandon
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
The FADER
Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys
For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
