Watsonville, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer. Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy The post Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey's stolen Dennis the Menace statue recovered after anonymous tip

MONTEREY, Calif. — Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the stolen Dennis the Menace statue was recovered. Video Player: Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again (2022) According to sheriff Tina Nieto, law enforcement received a tip about Dennis' location. Nieto said that their dive team found...
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister Exchange Club gets cracking for upcoming Crab Crack and Dance

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The Hollister Exchange club is cracking down in preparation for the 32nd annual Crab Crack and Dance on Feb. 11. With an average attendance of 400 people, the event serves as a fundraiser for youth activities such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), YMCA and Emmaus House. The dance includes freshly cracked Dungeness crab, a bar, a raffle, a silent auction, and live music by Johnny Sanchez and the Sake Bombs.
HOLLISTER, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

KSBW.com

City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
MONTEREY, CA
addictedtovacation.com

Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
nrn.com

Starbird Chicken seeks to solve fast food

Starbird Chicken was founded in the Silicon Valley community of Sunnyvale, Calif., in 2016 by The Culinary Edge a restaurant consulting firm led by Aaron Noveshen. The chef and entrepreneur had started other restaurant concepts, including Pacific Catch and World Wrapps, and also had consulted with many other restaurant companies. He decided to use his consulting approach to himself.
SUNNYVALE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl

One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister

Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Crews battle overnight fire in Salinas commercial building

SALINAS, Calif. — Several agencies responded to a fire at an abandoned commercial building on Sanborn Place in Salinas Wednesday morning. Smoke was first reported at 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. Police blocked one lane of traffic while crews worked to put out the fire.
SALINAS, CA
acwa.com

PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project

WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

BenitoLink certifies as a SBC Green Business

Alex Esquivel & Carmel de Bertaut displaying BenitoLink's green business certificate. Photo by Leslie David. In September of 2022, BenitoLink became established as a San Benito County Green Business. Being located inside The Epicenter in Hollister, an already Green Business, it only made sense for BenitoLink to join in. At...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

