Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Related
Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer. Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546.
Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy The post Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey's stolen Dennis the Menace statue recovered after anonymous tip
MONTEREY, Calif. — Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the stolen Dennis the Menace statue was recovered. Video Player: Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again (2022) According to sheriff Tina Nieto, law enforcement received a tip about Dennis' location. Nieto said that their dive team found...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
benitolink.com
Hollister Exchange Club gets cracking for upcoming Crab Crack and Dance
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The Hollister Exchange club is cracking down in preparation for the 32nd annual Crab Crack and Dance on Feb. 11. With an average attendance of 400 people, the event serves as a fundraiser for youth activities such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), YMCA and Emmaus House. The dance includes freshly cracked Dungeness crab, a bar, a raffle, a silent auction, and live music by Johnny Sanchez and the Sake Bombs.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey’s stolen Dennis the Menace statue has been found.
Dennis the Menace is coming home. Local authorities have recovered the famous statue of the legendary comic strip-turned-TV-and-movie character, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8. The bronze statue had been missing since Aug. 21, when it was stolen (and not for the first time) from its home at Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey’s El Estero Park.
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
benitolink.com
Flood victims share stories, ask San Benito County agencies for help
Rosalinda Hernandez told the supervisors how she rushed home from work in Gilroy to help her 6-year-old daughter and 86-year-old mother out of her flooded home. Image from the meeting video. What started out as reports on the January flooding in the Lovers Lane area from the Office of Emergency...
addictedtovacation.com
Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
nrn.com
Starbird Chicken seeks to solve fast food
Starbird Chicken was founded in the Silicon Valley community of Sunnyvale, Calif., in 2016 by The Culinary Edge a restaurant consulting firm led by Aaron Noveshen. The chef and entrepreneur had started other restaurant concepts, including Pacific Catch and World Wrapps, and also had consulted with many other restaurant companies. He decided to use his consulting approach to himself.
'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl
One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister
Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
Reports of Treatment Center Shutdown Disturb Modesto’s Mayor
Like many of the city’s residents, Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen was caught by surprise when she read that the county’s “Genesis” drug treatment center was closing down. The center is located in Modesto. “All I know is what I read in the paper and the math...
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Berry Farms' Alan Ediger Details Current State of the Strawberry Market
WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s the month of love, and I can think of one heart-shaped produce item that is drawing shoppers to grocery stores this time of year: strawberries! Growers on both coasts of the United States are shipping beautiful berries to retail buyers across the country, and California Giant Berry Farms is one of them.
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
KSBW.com
Crews battle overnight fire in Salinas commercial building
SALINAS, Calif. — Several agencies responded to a fire at an abandoned commercial building on Sanborn Place in Salinas Wednesday morning. Smoke was first reported at 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. Police blocked one lane of traffic while crews worked to put out the fire.
acwa.com
PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project
WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned building in Salinas
Multiple fire engines responded to a structure fire at an abandoned building along Sanborn Place in Salinas early Wednesday morning. The post Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned building in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
BenitoLink certifies as a SBC Green Business
Alex Esquivel & Carmel de Bertaut displaying BenitoLink's green business certificate. Photo by Leslie David. In September of 2022, BenitoLink became established as a San Benito County Green Business. Being located inside The Epicenter in Hollister, an already Green Business, it only made sense for BenitoLink to join in. At...
Comments / 0