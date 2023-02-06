Read full article on original website
3 accused in May shooting death in Salina
Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman on May 7, in Salina. The Salina Police Department announced Wednesday that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29; Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24 and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, all of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death.
Three people from Salina arrested for 2022 deadly shooting case
Three people from Salina have been arrested for a 2022 deadly shooting case.
Wamego woman arrested on suspicion of drug possession in Jackson County
A Wamego woman was among three arrested on drug charges this past weekend in Jackson County. The Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Patricia Nichols was pulled over Saturday in the southbound lanes of Hwy 75. Officers found what was believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, two 9 millimeter handguns in addition to other drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff asks for help to located wanted Kan. robbery suspect
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Riley County Arrest Report February 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SAMANTHA JO ARCHER, 33, Kansas City, MO, Failure to appear, Bond $1,000.
3rd man arrested in connection to killing of soldier in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple...
MORRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Council Grove drug distribution, convenience store burglary cases set for preliminary hearings
A Morris County drug distribution case is set for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Nickelus Hal Tanner is charged with single counts of drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, drug and paraphernalia possession and a traffic offense after an alleged incident shortly before Christmas. Tanner was arrested after a...
2nd Junction City man accused of killing in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Aggieville have arrested a second suspect. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Edward Wright of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 mushroom candy bars, and more along I-70. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.
Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband
A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
Murder charge filed in Topeka shooting case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Southeast Topeka in January. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Wesley T. Rayton Sr. in relation to the shooting death of Michael R. Comp on Jan. 31. Rayton has been charged with […]
RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.
Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
