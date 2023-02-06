DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 mushroom candy bars, and more along I-70. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO