ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH

HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man's body found on Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An adult male's body was found on Delray Beach around 6:40 a.m., Wednesday. Ted White, spokesperson for the Delray Beach Police Department, said the body was found by civilians who immediately called it in. The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Make Plans Now

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close part of I-95 in Boca Raton. The closure will affect all southbound lanes. The good news: if you only drive during daylight hours, the closure is unlikely to affect […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
LANTANA, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash in Pompano Beach. A bicyclist was killed over the weekend after colliding with a car. According to investigators, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy