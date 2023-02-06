2024 recruiting briefing: Who could Michigan State football land at QB

National Signing Day has passed, officially closing the door on the 2023 recruiting cycle. Now, it is time for everyone to shift their focus to the 2024 recruiting class.

A goal every team should have is landing a quarterback early in the cycle to help recruit the rest of the class over the remainder of the cycle.

Michigan State has done a good job recruiting quarterbacks in recent memory, landing 4-star Katin Houser in 2022 and 4-star Sam Leavitt in 2023, and they will look to do more of the same in 2024.

Check out the potential options Michigan State could end up with at quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class:

4-star Jake Merklinger

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown: Savannah, Georgia

High School: Calvary Day School

Analysis: Arguably the top option on the coaching staff’s board, Merklinger is a highly talented QB prospect that has a lot of interest in MSU. His recruitment will be highly contested, having to battle Tennessee, Clemson and North Carolina. If the Spartans turn down anyone else on this list, it will be to wait on Merklinger.

4-star Davi Belfort

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Miami, Florida (Originally from Brazil)

High School: Gulliver Prep

Analysis: Belfort is the son of UFC legend Vitor Belfort, and plays with the tenacity his father had in the octagon. Albeit undersized, Belfort doesn’t let that hamper his ability, and has the arm talent to make every throw on the football field. MSU made the top three for Belfort alongside Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

3-star Daniel Kaelin

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska

High School: Bellevue West

Analysis: Kaelin is an underrated prospect, and his offer list shows that. He is a strong QB prospect in the class that will have a lot of competition. Be on the lookout for a return visit to East Lansing.

3-star Darius Curry

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Long Beach, California

High School: Long Beach Poly

Analysis: Curry visited Michigan State in November and came away impressed. The dual-threat QB isn’t the most talked about QB prospect, but is someone who should be on fan’s radars. Both of MSU’s previous two QB recruits have come from the west coast, could there be a third?

4-star Demond Williams (Ole Miss commit)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

High School: Basha

Analysis: The most unlikely prospect on this list, but worth mentioning because Demond Williams is a legacy, as his dad played at MSU in 2005 and 2006. Currently committed to Ole Miss, the two parties could reconnect later in the cycle should something happen.

My pick: Davi Belfort

As a betting man, and if you made me pick right here and right now, I would go with Davi Belfort as MSU’s quarterback in the 2024 class. I believe the Spartans staff has done a phenomenal job recruiting Belfort and is in a great position to land the talented prospect.

The only hang-up would be if the staff wants to wait on a decision from Merklinger. When push comes to shove, I believe there is no choice but to take Belfort when the time comes. Belfort is just as talented as Merklinger, with the only difference being the size of each player. That is something I think can be overcome, and ultimately will end up with Belfort being MSU’s QB in 2024