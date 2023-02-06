ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
ambcrypto.com

NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history

The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
Benzinga

'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%

The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading

A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
CoinDesk

Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
zycrypto.com

36% Cardano Price Spike Awaits If This Scenario Unfolds, Predicts Analytics Firm

Cardano’s ADA has seen a growth of roughly 59% on a year-to-date basis as it trades at $0.394350 at press time. The cryptocurrency dubbed “Ethereum Killer” may have already made big gains this year, but it appears just to be warming up. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment believes...
zycrypto.com

Indonesia Set to Become Asia’s Crypto Capital With State-backed Crypto Exchange

Indonesia, the world’s fifth most-populated nation, is set to launch a state-backed crypto stock exchange by the end of Q2 2023. The nation, which began proposing a possible exchange last year, had shifted the launch date to the new year to ensure adequate preparations. Indonesia’s Trade Chief, Zulkifli Hasan,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Introduces Software to Streamline Crypto Investors’ Tax Season Experience

Tax season is a “dreaded” time of the year for many — especially crypto users, according to an update from Binance. Scouring a spreadsheet and computing all your transactions, gains, and losses throughout the past year can be, well, “taxing.” For day traders, who normally deal with thousands of transactions yearly, this means “putting in extended hours and stress to ensure the accuracy of their filings come tax reporting time.”
CoinDesk

‘It’s Time for Crypto to Put on Big Boy Pants’: 5 Ways TradFi Investors Are Rethinking Crypto in the Wake of FTX

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto's future depends upon traditional finance (TradFi) investors. I'm not talking about banks and asset managers but the pension funds, endowments, foundations and large family offices that control large pools of discretionary, patient capital. If crypto is to realize its transformative potential, it needs these institutional investors to start writing checks.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Major Altcoins Explode Double-Digit as Market Reclaims $1 Trillion Cap

The flagship crypto has surged to levels last seen in September last year. Amid a changing sentiment, altcoins are also showing positive momentum. Bitcoin added more than $2,000 Saturday, rising to a multi-week high of $23,243, according to data by CoinMarketCap. The surge –also reflected in several alternative coins (non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies) has pushed the market capitalization of the whole industry – to more than $1.06 trillion.

