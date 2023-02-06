Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
ambcrypto.com
NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history
The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%
The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
zycrypto.com
36% Cardano Price Spike Awaits If This Scenario Unfolds, Predicts Analytics Firm
Cardano’s ADA has seen a growth of roughly 59% on a year-to-date basis as it trades at $0.394350 at press time. The cryptocurrency dubbed “Ethereum Killer” may have already made big gains this year, but it appears just to be warming up. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment believes...
Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California
Next round of stimulus checks CaliforniaPhoto byUSA Diario. As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
zycrypto.com
Indonesia Set to Become Asia’s Crypto Capital With State-backed Crypto Exchange
Indonesia, the world’s fifth most-populated nation, is set to launch a state-backed crypto stock exchange by the end of Q2 2023. The nation, which began proposing a possible exchange last year, had shifted the launch date to the new year to ensure adequate preparations. Indonesia’s Trade Chief, Zulkifli Hasan,...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange will not allow USD transfers from February 08 2023
Binance Expressed: “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers. Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible. All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected.”. In...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Introduces Software to Streamline Crypto Investors’ Tax Season Experience
Tax season is a “dreaded” time of the year for many — especially crypto users, according to an update from Binance. Scouring a spreadsheet and computing all your transactions, gains, and losses throughout the past year can be, well, “taxing.” For day traders, who normally deal with thousands of transactions yearly, this means “putting in extended hours and stress to ensure the accuracy of their filings come tax reporting time.”
CoinDesk
‘It’s Time for Crypto to Put on Big Boy Pants’: 5 Ways TradFi Investors Are Rethinking Crypto in the Wake of FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto's future depends upon traditional finance (TradFi) investors. I'm not talking about banks and asset managers but the pension funds, endowments, foundations and large family offices that control large pools of discretionary, patient capital. If crypto is to realize its transformative potential, it needs these institutional investors to start writing checks.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Major Altcoins Explode Double-Digit as Market Reclaims $1 Trillion Cap
The flagship crypto has surged to levels last seen in September last year. Amid a changing sentiment, altcoins are also showing positive momentum. Bitcoin added more than $2,000 Saturday, rising to a multi-week high of $23,243, according to data by CoinMarketCap. The surge –also reflected in several alternative coins (non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies) has pushed the market capitalization of the whole industry – to more than $1.06 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Boom to $28,000 Incoming – If Top Crypto Can Stay Above This Line: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level. Van de Poppe tells his 647,300 Twitter followers that traders who are betting against the king crypto may provide the necessary fuel for a rally toward his target of $28,000.
