Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Commission approves five Sheriff's Office agreements
The Lake County Commission approved five agreements for the Sheriff’s Office at its Tuesday meeting. Sheriff Sarina Talich requested that the commission approve an agreement with TurnKey Corrections, which provides commissary, video visitation and facility support services for corrections facilities. Currently, Lake County works with Summit Food Services for commissary needs, but Talich said switching to TurnKey would benefit inmates and the county.
pureoldies1035.com
City of Mitchell snow removal update for February 9th
Starting today (2-9-23) and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. Two crews will be working between Burr St and Ohlman from Hanson to Norway. Around noon today, one crew will move to the area between Ohlman and Thunderbird from Pebble Beach to Kemper. The other crew will remain working in the first area until the streets are widened. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake
Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lake Marindahl for a possible plane crash Saturday afternoon around 4:15p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival the pilot was not injured and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake, the release stated. Following...
pureoldies1035.com
Lake Mitchell Canal discussion on Davison County Commission Tuesday agenda
The Davison County Commission meets today at 9 AM at the North Offices building on North Main Street. The agenda can be found here: https://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
agupdate.com
Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D.
Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650. Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from...
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
Comments / 0