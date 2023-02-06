ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Broken Soul
2d ago

years ago i had a physical mishap which left my right side near full paralysis. i applied for temporary medicaid and got denied. i worked 10 hrs a week after taking 2 months off for needing the swelling to go down so i wouldn't do more damage. i worked too many hours to receive help. that is how the system works, the ones who need a little help get crapped on.so those nearly 300,000 can go cry me a river. wah.

LDF
2d ago

Get a job with health insurance. Go on Obama care and pay for it yourself. 300,000 moochers receiving tax payer handouts. Cry to someone else.

Ditzel
2d ago

The story should have said”Nearly 300,000 people receiving FREE handouts may lose their Handouts”!

Related
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal

Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Former employee says DCS is doing the opposite of helping children out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Heartbreaking, frustrating, and mind-blowing are the words one inside source with the Department of Children’s Services uses to describe a system that’s in place to protect the state's most vulnerable. A scathing state audit of DCS says the safety and well-being of Tennessee’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, said this week that no removals will […]
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Gov. Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday amidst nationwide price hikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In his "State of the State" address Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced his desire to have three months of tax free groceries in 2023. Last August, we gave Tennessee families a one-month break from grocery taxes, to provide relief amid nationwide inflation. We should do that again this year, but let’s extend it to three consecutive months.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lauren Barton

Do we really need to raise the minimum wage in Tennessee?

The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Tennessee hasn't changed its minimum wage since 2008, bringing the previous $1.67 from $5.58 to the current $7.25. According to Minimum Wage, Tennessee does not have a minimum wage law, or exemptions for certain categories of workers, like tipped employees and full-time students. Many people have discussed what would happen if we change this 15-year law, but hardly anything has been done about actually doing it. By comparing the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, an astonishing conclusion can be reached.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Lee announces funding priorities during State of the State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee unveiled proposals on education, improving infrastructure, addressing ongoing children’s services issues, and more in his fifth State of the State address delivered Monday night. Among Lee’s proposals, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on groceries that would […]
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
TENNESSEE STATE

