#hooboy
2d ago

Why aren’t we taking this garbage out? PD knows where gangs are, they know who they are & they know what they do. Those who aren’t incarcerated should be shipped back to their native country - along with every relative they’re here with. Those gangbangers who are citizens, need to be incarcerated and their families taken off of every social service they may receive - housing, food, medical/dental care.

fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
BROCKTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Providence landlord has bail reduced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Providence landlord was back in court on Tuesday and had his bail reduced. Rufus Watson, 36, is facing multiple felony charges connected to a deadly shooting last month on Prudence Avenue. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jennie...
PROVIDENCE, RI

