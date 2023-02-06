Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants
Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the...
Fish pie with a rosti topping recipe by Rosie Sykes
Fish pie is a firm family favourite – this one cuts out a lot of the work, such as making a white sauce and mashed potato. leek 1, finely sliced, using as much of the green part as possible. hot milk 300ml. cream cheese with herbs and garlic 100g.
EatingWell
What Is a Clove of Garlic?
When it comes to cooking with garlic, people often fall into two categories: those who add as much as the recipe calls for and those who let their heart decide how much garlic is enough. Personally, I'm in the former category, but I can understand both perspectives, as garlic adds a delicious, pungent flavor to any recipe. But before you use the flavorful allium in your next dish, you may be wondering, "What is a clove of garlic, exactly?"
Sloppy Joe Casserole
What’s a sloppy Joe casserole? It’s everything you know and love about a sloppy Joe contained in a neat casserole that you can enjoy with a fork. Rather than smash the filling between a bun, we topped our casserole with irresistible golden garlicky slider rolls and added in melted cheese — because what really is a casserole without cheese?
therecipecritic.com
Crockpot Meatloaf Recipe
Meatloaf is a classic comfort food that is easy to make and so versatile! It’s a great option for a budget-friendly, easy-to-clean meal that your family will go crazy over! I love that I can throw it in the crockpot, let it cook all day and dinner is ready to go. It’s a lifesaver for busy days! This is definitely my new go-to meatloaf recipe.
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
Chicken Wing Recipes
If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
EatingWell
The 4 Best Dairy Foods to Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Despite dairy alternatives like oat milk and coconut milk yogurt growing in popularity, dairy products have a lot of nutritional benefits. They generally contain all three macronutrients while also being a key source of certain micronutrients like calcium. In this article, we'll highlight dairy products you should consider regularly incorporating into your diet and share their nutritional benefits.
EatingWell
How to Tell If Peanut Butter Is Bad
Whether you're team creamy or team crunchy, peanut butter is a pantry staple in many households. The nutty spread can be used in an array of recipes, from energy balls to overnight oats, so keeping a jar on hand is always a good idea. But if you've left that jar on the shelf a little too long, you may be wondering, "Does peanut butter go bad? And if so, how can I tell?"
Sweet and spicy chicken wings: Perfect tailgate or party time snack
No Super Bowl party is complete without chicken wings and these sweet and spicy baked wings are a healthier version but still with all the incredible flavor. The best part is that these wings take less than an hour to prep and cook and because they are cooked in the oven, there is no deep-frying mess to clean up. They are fast, delicious and will be a big hit for the big game.
thecountrycook.net
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Recipes from Mazola & Bake Good
Here are a few Valentine’s Day recipes from Mazola and Bake Good to help you celebrate this romantic holiday. For those who are looking to kick the day off on a lovely note, try Mazola’s French Toast – made with any sturdy white bread and served with Corn Syrup, it’s a classic pairing!
Cornflake Coated Chicken
This vintage recipe for cornflake-coated crunchy crispy coated chicken is made with bone-in or boneless chicken breast that can be either air-fried, baked, or fried instructions that kids and the young at heart absolutely love.
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Chickpeas
Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray or use a parchment liner. Place chickpeas on a paper towel-lined plate to dry, patting down with another paper towel on top. Add dried chickpeas to a medium bowl, drizzle with avocado oil, sprinkle with Tajin, garlic powder, and cayenne, and toss to coat.
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
One Pan Fettuccine, Lemon Mascarpone Sauce
If you are a pasta lover, you will love this simple one-pan dish. Only 4 ingredients are used to make this dish. Mascarpone is that delightful cheese that melts and tends out this excellent cream.
EatingWell
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish
If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Crockpot Beef & Guinness Stew - Better Than Mom Used to Make!
I've said it before - my husband is by far the better cook! He has an amazing ability for looking at a recipe and knowing if it's likely to be good or not. I do not have that skill! So I asked him to search for a good beef stew recipe. Somehow, he ended up on the Viking River Cruises' website and he found a recipe for Carbonnade a la Flamande. My guess is you have the exact same question that I had when he suggested it - what in the world is that? If I had to come up with what it is so that everyone would understand, it's basically a Beef and Guinness Stew that is absolutely wonderful! It's a great wintertime meal - might be nice for Super Bowl Sunday served with some biscuits for dunking!
The Daily South
Caramel Brownies
If classic brownies just aren't doing it for you anymore, it may be time to fine tune for a better brownie experience. That's exactly what these Caramel Brownies are—a serious upgrade from the ho-hum squares of basic, boring chocolate. A chocolate lover’s dream, these brownies are ultra fudgy and...
EatingWell
Apple Hamantaschen
Beat butter, sugar and lemon zest at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, until creamy and lightened in color, 2 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time and beating until just combined after each addition, then vanilla, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed, 1 to 2 minutes.
