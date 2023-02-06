New York City is converting the world’s tallest Holiday Inn hotel into the Big Apple’s sixth mega-shelter for its surging migrant population, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The deal will supply 492 rooms for adult families and single women, Adams said in a statement. “With more than 44,000 asylum seekers arriving in the last 10 months alone, we have helped provide shelter and support to nearly as many asylum seekers as the number of New Yorkers we already had in our shelter system when we first came into office,” he said. Terms of the contract weren’t announced, but The Post reported last month...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO