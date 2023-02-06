ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
850wftl.com

High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus

MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 62-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. He was last seen wearing a...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Boy, woman airlifted after being struck by SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a boy and a woman to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

