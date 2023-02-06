Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot Northeast Miami-Dade; victim found in Pembroke Park
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Miami-Dade Police are investigating a scene at County Line Road and Barrack Obama Boulevard riddled with bullet casings, Wednesday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police officials said that the shooting involved two...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
850wftl.com
High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus
MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 62-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. He was last seen wearing a...
WSVN-TV
Juvenile, at least 1 adult hospitalized after being struck by car in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a juvenile and at least one adult to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
'Suspicious incident' leads police to elderly couple's home
A police investigation is underway inside an elderly couple's home in Riviera Beach. Neighbors say the couple, believed to be in their 80s, have had health issues.
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
WSVN-TV
Boy, woman airlifted after being struck by SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a boy and a woman to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
WSVN-TV
2 NE Miami-Dade pet boutique employees, good Samaritan stop woman who swiped pricey puppy
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman stole a puppy from a pet boutique in Northeast Miami-Dade, but the brazen theft would be short-lived, thanks to two watchful employees and a good Samaritan. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Keren Edelsburg, the owner of Tiny Pups Puppies, said her day started...
WSVN-TV
Motorcycle officer escorted to hospital following crash in Pembroke Pines; police shut down 184th Avenue
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews responded to a serious crash in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police officers arrived at the scene of a car crash on Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street. A motorcycle officer was transported to Broward Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries.
WSVN-TV
Man involved in fatal 79th Street bridge crash arrested for active warrant, possession of drugs
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Thursday, police arrested Dionicio Enrique Castro, 30, for drug possession and a petty theft warrant from a year ago following a deadly crash that brought traffic to a halt on a busy bridge that connects Miami to North Bay Village. Police and rescue...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
