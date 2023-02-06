Read full article on original website
Lalonde spells out Red Wings' unavoidable problem. Can Yzerman solve it?
They have a number of good, solid players up front, more than they’ve had in years, but only one true difference-maker in Larkin and no true goal-scorers.
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
Dylan Larkin Wants $9 Million-Plus On New Deal With Red Wings
After Dylan Larkin scored five goals in the NHL All-Star Game and reminded everyone about just good he is, then seeing Bo Horvat sign for eight years and $8.5 million with the New York Islanders, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Larkin has drawn a line in the sand with the Detroit Red Wings. According to a report on Monday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, he notes during NHL Tonight on NHL Network spot that Larkin is asking for at least $9 million per season on an eight-year agreement.
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Canadiens Prospects Praise Habs New-Look Development Team
The Montreal Canadiens recently made major adjustments to their developmental process, and their prospects have loved the impact it’s had on their game. When Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes were brought on for the roles of Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, one of their main tasks was to revamp the Montreal Canadiens’ developmental department.
Islanders’ Pride Night won’t feature rainbow jerseys or tape
The Islanders will be the latest team to avoid wearing rainbow warmups for Pride Night on Thursday against the Canucks. Unlike the Rangers, who pulled their plans to do so without explanation, the Islanders have never worn rainbow jerseys due to an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmups. The only ones they wear are mandated by the league: Hockey Fights Cancer, Military and St. Patrick’s Day. The Islanders also won’t be using rainbow tape in warmups, another common theme in Pride nights throughout the league. The issue has come to the forefront this season after Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take part...
Canucks News & Rumors: Demko, Boeser, Horvat & More
Welcome to the post-All-Star Weekend edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors. In this edition, Thatcher Demko is drawing trade interest from multiple organizations. Additionally, the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils are among the teams interested in Brock Boeser. Also, the New York Islanders extended former captain Bo Horvat to an eight-year deal.
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks
Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
Red Wings Notebook: Lalonde’s Team Doesn’t Have A Finishing Touch
DETROIT — Captain Dylan Larkin came away feeling as if his Detroit Red Wings left too much good work unfinished in Tuesday’s home loss to the Edmonton Oilers. That has been a theme too often this season. “We could have had more and there was chances to be...
