The Islanders will be the latest team to avoid wearing rainbow warmups for Pride Night on Thursday against the Canucks. Unlike the Rangers, who pulled their plans to do so without explanation, the Islanders have never worn rainbow jerseys due to an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmups. The only ones they wear are mandated by the league: Hockey Fights Cancer, Military and St. Patrick’s Day. The Islanders also won’t be using rainbow tape in warmups, another common theme in Pride nights throughout the league. The issue has come to the forefront this season after Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take part...

ELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO