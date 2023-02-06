Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
'Disabled, not lazy': 39-year-old earns $26,000 in California, but as long as she pursues her 'mission in life, I'm OK'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Tiara Simmons understands — maybe better than most people — that money often equals access. The 39-year-old is a below-the-knee amputee and uses an...
cgtlive.com
Preclinical AMD Gene Therapy Shows Potential for Other Retinal Diseases
The new findings are consistent with previous research, in which ophNdi1 demonstrated benefit in AMD models. This article was previously published on our sister site, Ophthalmology Times. ophNdi1, a preclinical gene therapy intended to treat age related macular degeneration (AMD), may also be effective in treating other eye diseases, according...
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – February 8, 2023
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
cgtlive.com
Clinical Experience With TIL Therapy for Solid Tumors
Amod Sarnaik, MD: The next item to discuss is our experience with TILs [tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes] in clinical trials, and how to improve communication with clinicians outside the clinical trial when using TIL. Krishna Komanduri, MD: The key thing is understanding how to coordinate routes of care. We learned a lot...
cgtlive.com
GPRC5D-CAR T-cell Therapy Shows Continued Benefit in R/R Multiple Myeloma
The POLARIS study adds to the growing body of evidence validating GPRC5D as a target for CAR T-cell therapy in R/R MM. The GPRC5D-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy OriCAR-017 (Oricell Therapeutics) was well-tolerated with promising efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), according to new data published in The Lancet Haematology.1.
cgtlive.com
Terese Hammond, MD, on Evolving Treatments for ARDS and More With Immunotherapy
The director of the CCU/ICU at Saint John’s Health Center discussed a possible more collaborative approach to treating patients in the future. “Immunology has changed a lot since we were in medical school. I think we forget that immunology has progressed at light speeds, it is a much different world now than it was 10, 15, or 20 years ago. And I think it behooves all of us to reinvigorate our interest and brush up our knowledge about immunobiology and immunotherapy.”
cgtlive.com
NXC-201 Continues to Show Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
NXC-201 (Nexcella), a BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, yielded a 90% overall response rate (ORR) in participants with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) treated with the therapeutic dose of the therapy in the phase NEXICART-1 trial (NCT04720313). "I am pleased to present promising NXC-201 efficacy data from our...
cgtlive.com
CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – February 10, 2023
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending February 10, 2023. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. The updated...
cgtlive.com
First Patient with B-cell Lymphoma Dosed With Allogeneic NK CAR T Therapy
The FDA cleared Century’s IND for CNTY-101 in August 2022. Century Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with relapsed or refractory CD19 positive B-cell lymphoma in the first-in-human phase 1 ELiPSE-1 trial (NCT05336409) evaluating the company’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy CNTY-101.1. “Today’s achievement marks our transition...
cgtlive.com
Raj Mehra, PhD, and Krishna Subramanian, PhD, on Parkinson Disease Gene Therapy Mouse Studies
Mehra and Subramanian discussed preclinical safety studies with the gene therapy SLS-004 and plans for future research. “We administered this drug not just in the disease model, but also in several safety studies [with normal mice] and looked for pathology and changes to the blood counts and to the end organs. In all these studies, what we found was that there was no safety-related risk associated with this treatment; everything from the blood values to the liver and kidneys came back as normal... Our pathologist’s comment was ‘these look like normal mice; they don't look like they've been treated with anything.’”
Comments / 0