Hochul gives OK for upgrade to Belmont Park

The New York Racing Association has corralled Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the Belmont Park redevelopment plan — which would completely modernize the 118-year-old horse racing facility in Elmont. The NYRA has proposed demolishing Belmont Park, on Hempstead Turnpike, rebuilding it from scratch and transforming the racetrack into...
nystateofpolitics.com

Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget

Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
qchron.com

Hochul plans tax hike to tackle MTA deficit

The MTA has a budget gap and to address the financial challenge, Gov. Hochul has proposed more than $1.6 billion in new funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan. Despite more than $15 billion in federal funding, the MTA needs to offset revenue loss, which the...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials want to make local banks more accountable to New Yorkers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of New York City officials announced Friday that they want to make banks in the five boroughs more accountable to residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack announced a pair of transparency measures to help gauge the public’s experience with local banks, 28 of which are officially designated as the city’s depository banks as of the most recently published list.
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
CBS New York

Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
The Center Square

Poll: Mayor Eric Adams' job approval rating drops to 37%

(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has dropped to just 37%, as Big Apple voters worry more about increasing crime, rising housing costs and the city's growing homeless problem. The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,300 registered voters found slightly more than a third of voters gave the Democrat positive marks compared to 43% who disapproved of his job performance. That's a reversal of...
qchron.com

City to drop bulk of its vax mandates

City workers and visitors to Department of Education buildings will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination starting Feb. 10, Mayor Adams announced on Monday. “With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision,” Adams said in a statement, encouraging vaccinations and precautions nonetheless.
qchron.com

Hochul: more bans on transit attackers

Gov. Hochul is looking to clarify and expand application of a 2020 law that allows judges to issue multiple-year bans from city buses and subways against those who assault transit workers. Hochul wants to include contractors and the general public among those victims whose cases could allow bans under specific...
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Gothamist

As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps

Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
