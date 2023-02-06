Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
At least one dead after crash on North Freeway service road, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after a crash in north Houston Friday night, police said. This happened on the North Freeway service road near W. Gulf Bank Road. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about this wreck at 7:43 p.m. Police said to expect delays on...
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
Houston traffic: I-45 North Freeway southbound service road blocked due to fatal crash
A traffic alert got underway Friday along the North Freeway. Two vehicles appeared to be involved, according to Houston TranStar.
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
KHOU
Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery firefighters arrived at the scene of a motorcycle crash only to discover that the rider was one of their own. Crews performed CPR on the 24-year-old firefighter, but he died at the scene. That firefighter was off-duty Thursday and was riding his motorcycle on...
Have you seen me? Wallis police looking for missing 25-year-old Arturo Avila
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1. Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in crash in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston. Police said the man is a burglary suspect and he led police on a chase that started in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is near Fountain View Drive.
HCSO: 13-year-old girl shot while sleeping during possible drive-by in N Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping during a possible drive-by in north Harris County early Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kuykendahl near FM 1960 in the Cypress Station...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Rankin Road
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash and another was injured Wednesday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Gonzalez, four vehicles were involved in the crash on Rankin Road near the North Freeway. One of the vehicles involved became fully engulfed in flames, Gonzalez said.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
HCSO: Woman dead after either being pushed or falling out of vehicle during argument with boyfriend
CYPRESS, Texas — A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she either jumped or was pushed out of a vehicle in the Cypress area. It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Barker Cypress and West roads around 3 p.m. According to investigators, the woman got into...
Driver in custody after leading police on chase in HFD ambulance that was reported stolen
HOUSTON — A chase involving a reported stolen ambulance came to an end Monday in the Rice Village area. The Houston Fire Department said the ambulance was taken from Fire Station #17, which is just east of downtown along Navigation Boulevard. It's not known what time the ambulance was taken but the department tweeted about it at 1:36 p.m.
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0