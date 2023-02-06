ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Rankin Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash and another was injured Wednesday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Gonzalez, four vehicles were involved in the crash on Rankin Road near the North Freeway. One of the vehicles involved became fully engulfed in flames, Gonzalez said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Houston local news

